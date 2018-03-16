The Mafia are branching out.

On the recent Salisbury poisoning, Colonel Korbyn, Assistant First Directorate, UK district, suggested the attempted murder might have been by criminal Russian elements.
|These guys look like highly trained nerve agent assassins.
Can anyone think of any Mafia organisation that has a weapons grade, bio-chemical research facility. Of a kind of which there are less than ten in the world?
That they have a scientific staff.With some of the best brains in their field. And assistants. Guards. Power supplies. Hazchem environments..The whole criminal in a volcano villain thing.
Really? Is it remotely likely?
No. some say, that would be absurd. And instead say the Mafia purchased this exotic, extremely rare, extremely well guarded, highly monitored, highly controlled, highly secure substance from someone in the base. Maybe like Newman did in Jurassic Park.
I suppose so.
It MIGHT have been Mossad.
The CIA.
ALIENS.
Or Joey from Friends.
Why not?
If you aren't going to offer any motive or any method, then you could, conceivably, blame anyone.
It MIGHT have been me.
My Nan went to Leningrad in 1986. Who knows what she brought back inside the 'supposed' gifts of Russian Dolls and the Sputnik paperweight?
So, assuming the Russian {or, Korbyn really suspects, The Israeli} mafia, could buy, steal or make chemical nerve agents so secret we only recently found out they exist at all, why would they want to?
All the high risk, high cost expense to procure weapons grade toxins, so that when
'Miki the Frog, Koromski' absconds with half a million Roubles, he can get whacked in a way which doesn't identify the mafia?
My Mafia knowledge isn't great. But I'm fairly sure Al Capone wasn't overly troubled about gunning down his rivals in a garage, in daylight, using Thompson .45 Police sub machine guns.
Why?
Because
1} He wanted everyone to know he'd done it.
2}he already owned the police chiefs and judges to ensure he wouldn't be caught. And if accidentally caught, wouldn't be convicted.
And there are dozens and dozens more stories just the same.
So the theory, which is absurd, has to move to, well the Mafia want to frame Putin for some reason that we cannot guess why. But its up to YOU to prove they didn't! We are just making suggestions...
Someone I knew personally. Who did a property deal with a former business partner of mine. And with his proceeds, he went to Moscow. Got involved with the Russian mob. Found dead on the floor, in his Moscow apartment, with holes in his head. My partner identified the body and sorted out his stuff.
No Polonium. No cesium 137 radiating the building. Just shot in the face, for some reason, that no one knew, except him and the mob. And they didn't even take the cash from his wallet.
{Which, I was told, is so everyone knows it was a hit. Not a botched burglary. And, the money in the wallet at death, would have been far more than when discovered. Just to ensure the homicide squad did a really half assed job on the case.}
That is how the criminal world operate.
They don't concern themselves with managing to procure highly secret, highly toxic, highly dangerous nerve agents from military lockdown, in order to bump off a former GRU colonel who was swapped to the west many years ago.
Its childish to even imagine they would.
*****
On a separate point, but relevant.
I recently got around to listening to Vincent Bugliosi's audiobook, Reclaiming History: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy
I've put it off for a number of years because it's 32 hours long. Even on my 4 hour car journeys, that's a stretch.
Bugliosi was a lawyer, who died only recently. He wrote this forensic examination of the Kennedy Assassination, and all of the conspiracy theories floated he could find. And he demolished every one. One by one. Some just to the point of looking very unlikely. But most to the point of utter destruction.
My prior Kennedy knowledge came from the Martin Sheen Kennedy film. Oliver Stone's epic JFK. And another documentary I must have seen. And the TV dramatisation 'trial of Lee Harvey Oswald.'
I would say I thought, before the book, that there was maybe a 40% chance someone, somewhere, was also involved in the assassination. Because of ..like..how Oswald was conveniently killed. And the rifle had a bent scope and was a piece of crap. And Oswald was a spy for Russia. And how did Ruby just happen to be in the basement when Oswald came out for transfer. And the magic bullet. And 'back..and to the left..back and to the left"..and all that.
Thirty minutes into this audio book, I'm 100% convinced it was Oswald. Alone. And he was killed by Ruby, alone. And NO-ONE else was involved. He decided, maybe three days before, he was going to shoot the president. And that's why the shooting is not the most skillfully executed of plans.
Why?
Because all the evidence is there. Evidence that I had never heard about before. Events and situations that have been willfully ignored, or altered, to make a conspiracy.
Evidence like, for instance, on the morning of the shooting Oswald, for the first time ever, removed his wedding ring and put into a cup on his wife's dresser. The notoriously short of cash Lee-Harvey also left all of his worldly cash and a note in the cup saying 'Take care of the children. Buy them whatever they want.'
Six or seven people saw the gunman in the window of the book depository before the shooting. One witness even pointed him out to his wife saying 'Look at that secret service guy up there."
And there are hundreds more bits of info just like this. And the links to the people who gave this info and testified to Warren Commission. Statements from police etc. etc.
So, thirty minutes in, I'm convinced. When the police arrived at the friend's house his wife was staying at and they asked' Does Lee have a rifle?' She said 'Yes. He keeps it in the garage.'
She knew he had a rifle. He'd asked her if he could keep it there.
Oswald was arrested with two different I.D.documents in diferent names. One of them, in the name of the person who purchased the mail order rifle.
And a revolver. A revolver that was later found to have killed officer Tippit. A murder that was witnessed by twelve people. Who mostly picked him out of three police lineups over then next two days.
And the first thing Oswald was charged with.
So, why listen to another 31.5 hours if I'm convinced it was Oswald?
Because it was compelling. And, mightily embarrassing to hear my own theories taken to pieces so skillfully.
Just two for-instances.
If, as some have claimed, Oswald was a Mafia Hitman, why was he applying for jobs in the weeks before he was due to kill the President? Jobs that would move him from his strategic sniper hole in the Book Depository building, to a different location in Dallas where no presidential motorcade would pass by?
And when he got the job at the Texas School Book Depository it was for a general warehouse person. And the TSBD co had TWO building in which they sorted the books.
In addition to its building at Elm and Houston, the Texas School Book Depository Company maintained a second warehouse at 1917 Houston. Several blocks north of the main building, the short four-story structure was well removed from the parade route, half-hidden on an unpaved section of Houston.
Oswald's supervisor, Roy Truly, told the Warren Commission that he had had the option to assign Oswald to either building on his first day at work.
"I might have sent Oswald to work [there]... Oswald and another fellow reported for work on the same day [October 15] and I needed one of them for the depository building. I picked Oswald."
That entry is from Wikipedia. Its in the Warren Commission files, and the files of the Dallas Police of course. But also on Wikipedia. Not that you'd ever know to look for it, unless you had a reason to do so.
Our readers here do love a conspiracy. But I was genuinely embarrassed to think how utterly foolish I had been to even briefly consider that the CIA. The FBI. The Dallas Police. The Press. The Secret Service. The Warren Commission. The Doctors at Dallas. The autopsy doctors at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Robert Kennedy. Lyndon Johnson. The IRS. J. Edgar Hoover. The Mafia. The KGB. Castro. The Free Cubans. The US military. Had somehow, or some part of them, all conspired to shoot the nation's youngest president.
How would you even hold that meeting? How would you arrange those people to meet to discuss their plans. And not just their plans but the cover up afterwards. For fifty years. In the age before the internet. Before computers. And who is in charge? Who funds. Where does the money come from. Where does it go?
And why do it at all?
{The autopsy doctors are key in conspiracy theories. They have to be part of the plot as they disguise the front head wound from the grassy knoll. They disguise or conceal the other bullet wounds from other gunmen.}
In actual fact Jackie Kennedy was asked by a secret service man which hospital did she want the autopsy performed at. She said she didn't know. And the Secret Service man said it would be best a military hospital. And Jackie chose the Navy hospital. Because the President served in the navy in WW2. But his other family members were army. Jackie could have said 'the nearest.'
It was partial chance she chose the navy hospital. She might have said anything. Might have said Vermont. Her husband's brains were still across her face and dress. As can be seen in the swearing in photo with Lyndon Johnson and when she leaves the plane in Washington.
She refused to get changed until at the White House.
It was also chance which doctors were called. Not total chance,of course. But if you've just killed the president, you wouldn't have asked the First Lady at all. You'd have taken the body to your waiting men, at your destination, to do their work. Without her involvement at all.
She was in shock. She wouldn't know as next of kin it was her decision alone to make.
