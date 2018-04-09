Dreaming of Macron

In many respects it's surprising there hasn't been more talk of a third party before now. Given that a big majority of MPs were pro Remain - at least, until they saw which way their constituents voted - one could have imagined a Remainder voting-bloc in Parliament with sufficient cohesion (maybe even whipping) to constitute a single-issue Party of sorts.
But to date we've only seen the faintest shadow of such organisation: too little to count as a real entity, so far as I can judge. And then, this weekend, the papers seem to have been briefed that a well-funded new party is on the way. The Observer / Grauniad is, of course, a particular sucker for this stuff: Polly Toynbee even became an SDP candidate all those years ago.
The sponsors are obviously dreaming of a Macron in British clothing. (Polly probably dreams of Macron without any clothing - a charismatic frog with a penchant for older women ...) These 'third party' fads come round from time to time, for sure: but it really isn't the British Way.
Speaking of Macron, myself & Mrs D have just returned from our usual spring break in Paris, where once again we have been incommoded by the French unions en grève. We did at least avoid being gassed this time; but they are still a bloody nuisance. Interestingly, as well as being determined to thwart Macron's plans to reform the French economy, the sans-culottes are protesting that the EU is a conspiracy to eliminate French public services (by which they mean, state ownership of public services, a hallowed concept for many over there).
Our French friends tell us Macron in turn is 100% determined to face them down. Obviously, Sarkozy and Hollande both tried and failed; but he's convinced he's different. Maybe he is - his mandate is seemingly big enough, and it's his big bid for gloire éternelle - but only time will tell.
Anyhow: hard to see where the Remainders are going to find a Brit equivalent to lead their third party. Are any C@W readers limbering up to join such an enterprise?
ND
14 comments:
Amongst all these hand-wringing remainer wishes for a 3rd party, they do forget the present examples.
A) UKIP - they really were a 3rd party up until 2015 election, only the referendum gambit by Cameron shot their fox. Now, they are broken and unlikely to recover at all.
B) Lib Dems - a third party that was recently in government, hordes of local activists, no policies bar hating Brexit so easy to take over. But no dice, total flatlining in the polls and recent elections, at an abysmal level.
Of course, the UK had a Macron type figure in Nigel Farage, but he too has exited the stage. I just don't see where our Marcon would come from, it would have to be Lord Sugar or some kind of business tycoon with appeal - these are very rare and not rated in the UK. Otherwise, where are the candidates and how would they ever take on and beat the party machines of Tories and Labour?
It only worked for Macron because Le Pen had shrunk the centre-right and Hollande discredited the Left.
Only perhaps a failed Brexit will create such similar circumstances in the UK and anyway, Labour would win in the scenario anyway here.
There is a third party. The Lib-Dems. They got pulped at the last election and their poster boy was unseated.
What I find intriguing is that Macron devised Hollande's labour policy which destroyed his presidency. Macron is surely too shrewd just to have another shot at the same set of initiatives so it would be useful if someone could analyse what he is doing differently this time. It looks as if he is running a divide and conquer strategy. Last year he cosied up to the unions and made some minor tweaks. Now he is focusing heavily on SNCF who have some incredible boondoggles going on and who are therefore not viewed too favourably by the mass of the French. Any further insights are welcome
Just a random thoughtj. Has James Dyson ever shown any political leanings?
There doesn't seem to be room for a middle-of-the-road party in England when we already have one (led by Theresa May).
UKIP could have been a new right wing, conservative party, but they never had any policies apart from Brexit.
Don Cox
Yes, they did Don, they just never got reported....
No-one has mentioned the elctoral system, which militates severely against would-be new entrants to Westminster. In 2015 UKIP got 12.6% of the vote, for a single MP; last year in Germany the AfD got exactly the same 12.6% - and that new Party has 90 or so seats in the Bundestag. Go figure. As one who hasn't voted Tory in 25+ years and has never voted Labour or LibDem, my vote is worthless, and I am in effect disenfranchised. I dare say many others feel the same.
Just a random thoughtj. Has James Dyson ever shown any political leanings?
He'd hoover up the votes as he'd been seen as a new broom.
I suppose it would be suck it and see
I'm truly impressed that people still go to Paris. Don't you still have to run the gauntlet at Gare du Nord, or have they sorted the hassling 'youths' out?
re UKIP, someone posted a map on twitter showing how the proportion of votes matches the proportion of seats in (physical) Europe. UK is one of the very worst, which is why Blair (with 10.7m votes in 2005) was able to open the borders with 60% of the seats, but UKIP's 3.8m 2015 votes got them 0.2% of the seats.
Graeme - another aspect (as I am told) is that Macron has been told the idea of attracting City firms to migrate to France post Brexit, when t'workers behave the way they do, is a lame joke
on a related note ... anon@5:46 - Paris really has improved. I am told that a few years ago, when France really needed the tourist revenues, some brave Minister went on the tele and said: listen up, fellow frogs - Paris is notorious the world over for rudeness to visitors etc, and It's Got To Stop.
And it has. Now you get people spontaneously offering to help if you look lost in the street! And in the last couple of years they've reduced the aggro at GdN. Even tarted up the Eurostar departure area a bit
You still get sly beggars mooching around, but then you get that here. And it's nothing like as bad as it used to be, still less anything like Italy
What you also get across Paris, though, is a huge armed presence, mostly in the form of nervous-looking patrols of kid soldiers in fours who look about 16 years old - way too small for the gats they are toting, and deeply unimpressive. If someone actually wanted to acquire some hardware ...
Andrew Neil digs with a very straight face at Andrew Adonis from time to time that he's the British Macron - I think it stemmed from Adonis claiming to feel a moral imperative to emerge from retirement to save Britain from Brexit.
The biggest joke though is that poor Adonis doesn't get it, and I'm not sure he has any friends close enough to let him in on it.
Now little Andrew clasped firmly to Polly's bosom ... there's a thought with which to conjure ..
As far as I am aware Macron and En Marche is the creation/creature of the Banks in particular BNP.
The front men in the Observer article are no doubt just that and who knows who the other backers are or could potentially be. It's a bit Gina Miller-ish.
It would not surprise me though ,if in due course there was a political adjustment here in the UK. The current party system -or perhaps the parties within it - have had their time and led us to an all -round mess.Thing is it will be establishment led. Perhaps a third party,perhaps more likely at least initially a 'Govt of National Unity'subsequent to or during an engineered Brexit mess which it seems is where we are headed.Incorporating of course abolition of 'first past the post' and 'reform' of the electoral system.
There may be a new party.
Ask yourself what that new party is for that the others are silent on or against.
If you can think of enough things it may be a goer.
It won't be brexit related.
Anon @ 7:04
On the genesis of Macron / EM: have a read of this -
https://newleftreview.org/II/105/perry-anderson-the-centre-can-hold
Post a Comment