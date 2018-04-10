Facebook on trial...perhaps

Sadly our American cousins are afflicted with sae jumped-up hysterical political generation that we have here in the UK.
A classic example of this will be seen today when two congressional hearings will get to grill Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.
Facebook has apparently a lot to answer for. Sharing cat videos and one-year old's birthday party pics has proven to be a dark road for the world indeed, soon, it started trying to sell you a sofa that you had purchased last year and from then on it was not long before the only thing appearing on Facebook was doing it yourself Sarin kits and guides from Moscow.
Anyway, that is how the congressmen will put it. Asking over the top questions to try and get onto the news and twitter by going gung ho on Zuckerberg. I am a total bystander having never signed up to this over-sharing fantasy world that people enjoy so much. Good luck to them, the idea that you share all your most personal data freely then get annoyed when the company you gave this all to sold the data to make money.
Umm, that is the business model of social media, after all, it is free at the point of use so how are the companies going to make money?
Yet the Congressmen, exactly like our pathetic Select Committees, will grandstand instead of questioning the underlying nature of the business model and how this works. Indeed, Zuckerberg can probably win just by reminding everyone of quite how desperate politicians are to throw money at his company - money raised from their own brand of suckers, and how he will promote some sort of restriction on political advertising. Boy will they not like that.
2 comments:
It's remarkable. Only six months ago Zuck was touring 'flyover America' having his picture taken with Iowa dairy farmers and generally pretending to be a normal human being. Zuck 2020 was a definite possibility.
I think Brexit and Trump shocked our elites*, and SOMEONE MUST BE GUILTY. Unfettered social media has been blamed, along with Russian hacking and too many old white people. Social media is on notice that it needs to be fully aligned with elite views, like wanting to replace your population, rather than extremist ones, like not wanting to be replaced.
* hence the gigantic struggle to replace or neutralise both.
An easy day for Zuckerberg. He can apologise - without admitting liability - and say "lessons will be learned", that he's personally taken charge of this issue and that Facebook will always do the right thing.
He'll have been coached for the session and I wonder how much of this involved voice work and learning cute lines to deliver? Just as the congressmen will have practised their soundbites. Then the media can package it into a 90 second highlight clip which people can "like" online.
