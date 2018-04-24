Macron/Trump = Blair/Bush?

It's from the Graun, who introduce it thus:
young European leader flies to Washington on an official visit. He is a modernising charmer from the progressive wing of politics, articulate and comfortable with the media. He arrives to meet an American president whose politics are emphatically not his, and whose election has dismayed US liberals, disrupted the transatlantic alliance and alienated European opinion. The new US president is an American exceptionalist. He is no respecter of human rights and international institutions. But the European leader has decided to hug him close in the hope of influencing his decisions. Washington rolls out the red carpet. It is captivated by the visitor’s eloquence and charisma, such contrasts to their own leader’s bombast. Improbably, the two men find themselves starting to make big plans together...They suggest it didn't end well for Tony, though. Discuss!
3 comments:
Improbably, the two men find themselves starting to make big plans together...
So...Macron has agreed to back a Trump unprovoked invasion of somewhere with oil...Nigeria ?
Someone on CIF says
"Owen Jones hates him-so Macron can't be that bad"
Someone else there @Grauniad:
"I never realised how hard left most of the commentators were here... they see Macron as an odious version of Thatcher because he wants to reform a rail system that's 55 billions euros in debt (possibly it doesn't work that well?), in line with a European agreement passed in 1991 and confirmed by every socialist gouvernment we had since... and he does that without even cancelling the social policies where train drivers (obviously the most painful and dangerous profession in the world) retire at 52 years old, with an average of 32 years of idle life paid by the other workers... only the newly recruted will be aligned on the general system (scandal! fascism!)"
Fighting talk! What does EK say about that then?
