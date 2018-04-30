Sainsbury's/Asda merger

Well, this big story has been rumbling for a few days. It has gone down very well with the Sainsbury's share price. Not surprising really as although this is called a merger it is not at all. Sainsbury's management will take over Asda and in return, Asda's owner, the US retailer Walmart, will get around 42% of Sainsbury's.
Of course, the ignorant Labour rep, Rebecca Long-Bailey claims that this will be bad for customers and workers - parroting the Union line as usual. But wait!
Is she right here, in the stopped clock right twice a day sense? A combined business will have a 30% market share not far off the size of Tesco. The UK will have gone in 15 years from 6 large supermarkets to only three, yes there have been new entrants like Aldi and Lidl (and Amazon), but still a huge drop. As a good capitalist, I am always sympathetic to the view that large corporates will try their best to create oligopolies where possible to the detriment of their customers - it has always been this way.
In contrast, the two companies clearly think they will get this through any Government oversight. They claim that with a lower market share than Tesco and disparate stores which do not compete in local markets (north vs south) it will be fine. Indeed, prices will be lower (of course, this is due to Brexit not the merger, but they don't find room to say that).
Overall though, the UK has a very competitive food market and the big dislocation is online and big-box German style discounters, neither of which factors is addressed by this merger. This is a classic defensive move to try to get some benefits from shared buying and shared IT services - so bad for suppliers and for non-customer facing staff. It won't really help in the long-term with the changes being faced by supermarkets that have huge out-of-town warehouses that don't meet the needs of the internet savvy consumers anymore.
So is this a conspiracy against the supply chain and customers? Probably.
Will this work though? No, too much change in the market caused by the internet for it to be more than a bandage for a few years.
Isn't it just the ordinary sort of manoeuvre you see by companies in markets in irreversible decline?
They merge to save costs as their revenues fall.
I was struck by advice I received recently from a member of one of the medical trades. She suggested I buy a particular gadget. "Where would I find that?" She replied "The same place everyone buys everything of course - Amazon."
I agree with dearieme; it looks like Walmart have decided to get out because they can, and Sainsbury's can't - they're locked in, but get a bigger slice of what's going to be a smaller pie.
The deal apparently values Asda at ~£7b, and they get 42% of the combined firm, but they also walk away with ~£3b cash, so ~£4bn / .42 values the merged stores at ~£9.5bn.
Post-merger, the group will have 2,800 stores, but this includes Argos and whatever's left of Habitat (Home Retail Group). Asda seem to have about 640 food stores, with Sainsbury having 605 supermarkets with 807 convenience stores, so you end up with about 1,200 food based supermarkets. I can't see the CMA being fussed about non-food stores, or the convenience stores for that matter, so they'll probably have to shut 80 to 100 of the supermarkets.
I suspect that the bulk of those will be Sainsbury's, and that the group will move towards the Aldi/Lidl discount model, probably with lots of own brand stuff, with only the superstores retaining the current model.
Great comment Cowshed - they are going to really struggle to find buyers for 80-100 supermarkets in out of town sites in Northern England. They will be anchor tenants too for a lot of these places - the winds of change eh?
"they are going to really struggle to find buyers for 80-100 supermarkets in out of town sites in Northern England."
Hmm.
The thought occurs that they don't necessarily have to sell the stores - just close them, as stores, and convert them to warehouses focused on home delivery (perhaps retain a small counter service along the lines of the old Argos stores).
That suggests that most of the store closures/conversions will be in the south-east, or in and around major towns/cities, where the density of settlement means you can fulfil more online orders per mile in the van (from memory, settlements of about 2,000-4,000 households are about 5 miles apart in the south-east, about double that up north).
To play silly buggers for a moment; you could then make out that there's an Asdabury's personal shopper at the other end of your browser, and the notional reduction in the number of customer car journeys reduces pollution making everyone's kids healthier. Gonna look great in the CSR statement in the next R&A.
And no job losses. At least not any that actually count.
I’ve just rediscovered Sainsbury’s. The nearest one is a good twenty miles away. After far further than Asda or Morrison’s or Tesco or Lidl.
Going into a sainsburys after spending a few years at Asda and Morrison’s is a revelation. I feel exactly like I did the first time I visted the USA in the 1980s or a French supermarket today, and saw items and foods and choice I couldn't imagine.
But the Sainsbury’s shop works out about 20% more for essentially the same items. 30% more if you are a Lidl goer.
So it can never be the regular shop. Just a luxury.
And the Sainsbury’s is 4 Times the size of the Waitrose.
But the Sainsbury’s shop works out about 20% more for essentially the same items.
That's the issue. Sainsbury’s have been defying gravity for a while as Aldi/Lidl nibble away.
Instead of one shop we are doing 3 or 4 - Lidl for basics (and they are very good); ASDA for the brands; and M&S for the quality food though that is beginning to look like their nickers' issue now.
You can't buy customer loyalty with points and trinkets if the basics aren't right.
@ "quality food though that is beginning to look like their nickers' issue now"
Shoplifting?
The Drew household has got itself into an interesting (and beneficial) retail algo-loop just now
meself & Mrs D shop not only for ourselves but for old Ma Drew, with a reasonable (though not astronomic) combined grocery spend. We have excellent Tesco and Sainsbury within easy reach
Both of them are bombarding us with successive batches of three weeks-worth of "money off when you spend ..." coupons on a very tight cycle: so we alternate between the two, averaging >10% descuento: it's not too difficult to hit the min. spend with a bit of booze on the weekly list
It's been going on for months. I have to believe their algos have clocked us as "will shop with us when we send them coupons / won't shop with us when we don't" (which is of course exactly correct) and they leave the same 3-week gap between each batch
One day they will overlap and we'll disappoint one of them, who'll presumably take the huff. Meantime, if they'd just care to reintroduce those coupons for 10p/l off petrol ...
