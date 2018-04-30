The gender pay gap? No one told me!

The gender pay gap is something I have never experienced. I know it exists. I witnessed it all the time. Yet it definitely is not the patriarchy thing its feminist believers think it is.
On the pyramid of management, I was at every one of those levels, bar CEO, in the same company. I joined as a supervisor and left as a regional manager.
In my firm, which was a predominantly menswear fashion chain, there was very nearly parity between numbers of male and female supervisors. Which is quite amazing. Fashion retail offers a generous 25%-50% discount for employees. So women tend to favour working in female fashion chains and vice versa. A supervisor earns a little more than minimum wage.
Up the rung is deputy or assistant manager. Capable but usually inexperienced. Many areas of expertise lacking but enough basic knowledge to get the job done and follow orders. Initiative can be highly variable between them. At this level still roughly parity in numbers of males and females.
Up next. The branch manager. Here the split begins. In fashion a branch manager can be any age. But twenty five is a good level of maturity and experience.
The branch manager has a hefty workload. But commands their unit. They mostly hire and fire and budget and are expected to know their job. The hand holding is over at this level. performance is key.
In my day it was 35-65% women to men managers. The 25 age tells you something about the decline. Its baby time. The drop out rate for maternity begins. And it was fatal. In TEN YEARS as a regional manager I had exactly ONE female manager return to her role as store manager on the same hours and contract as when she left. This is simply because its almost impossible to do the job with a child without much 'free' grandparent/neighbour/sister cover. The hours are 8-6pm or 8-8pm Mon-sat, PLUS Sunday. Plus every bank holiday including Christmas. The pay isn't good enough to afford childcare and be worthwhile. For all the grief involved a full time manager might be working 50 hours a week for just £5,000pa after tax and expenses.
So the option of part-time work is very attractive.
For chains they can have a highly skilled, suddenly lowly paid, part time team member.
For the mother its fixed hours. No nights. No weekends and can be fitted around childcare. And HMG is picking up the tab for 15-30 hours of the childcare for 3-4 year olds.
It suits everyone.
However, the downside is something common to everyone in work. The new mother is out for 5-10 years. While her male colleagues are in. And rising up.
At the Area manager level, which is someone multi-site managing, the female rate is down again. No more than 30%. And that's with senior managers and HR {almost exclusively female? Office hours see..} demanding more female hiring.
Its a better job with better hours. And better perks and higher salary. But its much more stressful. Discipline. Criminality. Legal. Reports. Presentations. Special areas of responsibility. And personal responsibility for all those below.
And its a very lonely change. Previously managers have their branches and their teams. And work alongside many varied characters, The area manager is on their own. A team of one driving around in the traffic all day. Its not a very sociable role at all.
Then regional. North. South. London.
We had 5 regional managers. Only 1 woman. 20%.
Like me, the others had risen from the floor to the top tier. The lady had no children. The female area managers below, mostly no children.
Its not a mystery, is it? Any reader can look at their own industry and find similarities.
I was at each level. From recruiting for part time, to setting the annual wage budgets and payscales for each area and each branch and each manager. Not once, at any of those levels, was I ever asked, or ever thought, to pay a woman less than a man just because she had more estrogen. It just never occurred.
Yet, one time on a check from HR, it was discovered female managers were being paid about 15% less overall.
The explanation, after much data mining, was the women had been more loyal. Their average length of service was greater. So they were receiving annual pay rises. Didn't move locations as much as their male colleagues. And didn't jump ship for more money. At the lower levels, they did. But not so much at management. Maybe only a third as likely to leave for another job as the men.
On maternity issues, its often thought women won't be hired as often as men. Because of the very harsh maternity payments that cause all sorts of problems financial problems for a very small business. But in a large one, mine had 1500 employees at its peak, its irrelevant. Even with the lousy stats for returning from maternity it didn't matter. If they became pregnant they were just a pending vacancy. As I wrote earlier, only one ever came back to the exact same role.
So the subject of 'likely to become pregnant?' wasn't raised at recruitment. Not just because its illegal but because it really doesn't matter. The future is unknown. Today's problems are in need of solutions today. Sort the present.
So. The gender pay gap. It does exist. But only for the endlessly discussed and already revealed reasons. There isn't a conspiracy. Or if there is, no one ever told me about it. Nor anyone I knew. Even when we were supposedly the people devising and implementing the gender outrage.
The government can make companies 'report' all day long. The recent data set was designed to show a problem. And the gender pay gap does exist.
But not for the reasons parliamentarians are convinced it exists.
If any government really wanted to get women straight back to work, childcare as a tax deduction would fix the problem as much as it could possibly be fixed. Especially at the lower to middle level pay scales.
But everyone knows all of this already. I'm amazed it comes up every year and is a hot media talking point for weeks on end.
