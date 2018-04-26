"We're All Doomed" - A Man Who Speaks Plainly
Here's a man who knows what he thinks and isn't afraid to speak plainly:
We’re doomed,” says Mayer Hillman with such a beaming smile that it takes a moment for the words to sink in. “The outcome is death, and it’s the end of most life on the planet because we’re so dependent on the burning of fossil fuels. There are no means of reversing the process which is melting the polar ice caps. And very few appear to be prepared to say so.”
We really do need people like this, willing to follow through the logic of their own arguments. Far too many of the Climate Change establishment go into great and detailed spiels about how we are at the 11th hour and 59th minute and we must throw all the gears into reverse immediately ... and then (when they notice nobody throws any gears into reverse, particularly not in China or India) just whimper a bit and say, - well OK, actually we've got, errrr, 20 years to get serious, and maybe it'll be OK if we just, errrr, spend a lot of money on my pet projects ...
|Doomed, I tell ye
And if you suggest their own logic indicates the money might better be spent on adaptive measures - o-oh no, that's to accept defeat, we mustn't do that.
I prefer Private Frazer's approach.
It's all a bit Guido Fawkesish ODER ODER
We're doomed.... Or possibly not ?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/04/24/did-official-climatology-know-its-predictions-were-nonsense/
Hmmm, on the assumption that all fossil fuel was once living organisms, that means that all the CO2 currently locked up in it was once in the atmosphere, forming part of the carbon cycle. And all those dinosaurs and prehistoric plants managed just fine, as did the planet, which didn't disintegrate or burn up into a crisp. So the planet will survive, and indeed prosper, humans maybe not, but who cares about them, they're a tiny footnote in the history of the Earth.............
The one species that might spot and prevent an asteroid strike (we're not ALL bad !) I wager that mass extinction will come via a non man made event anyway and unilateralism on our part is futile. Britain is not taken seriously anymore.
"Hillman, an 86-year-old social scientist ...": i.e. he is a tit by profession.
