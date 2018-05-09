And so Brexit dies...?

After all the effort and pain of many years campaigning for a referendum, the deed itself of voting, the developments of the last week show the holes in Representative Democracy and perhaps foretell of the long march back towards authoritarianism of 'Managed Democracy.'
The House of Lords, unelected and representative only of the political class and other elites in the Country, have continuously voted down all Brexit motions put by the Government. The House of Commons has a Remain majority within it, despite on paper Leave backing areas have more seats in the last General Election. The Prime Minister is a very reluctant leaver who is surrounded in her office by Remain civil servants, all conspiring to not produce any Leave based policies or strategies.
Against this background, plus that more expected one of the EU and its constituents like Ireland playing very hard ball with the UK, together with the international business lobby desperate to see no 'damage' to their low wage UK base, there is no appetite to follow the Referendum outcome and for the UK to Leave the EU.
As with much of Democracy, many of the 48% who voted to Remain are elated to see victory where they had faced defeat and are uninterested for now in thinking about any healing but instead just wish to Remain and continue to laugh at the thick, racist yobs who had dared to vote Leave.
But without the votes in Parliament for any Leave policies then there is little point in Leaving. The current false flag about the customs union hides the real prize which was core to the vote - controlling immigration. For in a Customs Union the 'four freedoms' (an Orwellian term indeed) apply. If the UK is denied control of its borders then even I agree we may as well stay in the EU as leave to no effect or purpose.
Thoughts must now turn to the existential crisis that will be created by the betrayl of the voters by the political class. It seems to me the voters will hugely punish the Conservatives for leading such a pointless and merry dance for the past 3 years. The down side to that will be victory for a crazed Marxist clique that will perhaps, when its policies start to fail quickly, move to restrict press freedom and Democracy. Already the Labour party demonises the Tories and calls them murderers it is not much more to go to stop them standing in elections when they are so far down the path of 'hate not hope.'
It's going to be very messy indeed!
No comments:
Post a Comment