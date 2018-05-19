C@W SCOOP! Where Meghan's Mum Gets Her Hats!

We have had the entire thing on all morning in the office.My fortysomething ladies would leave if we hadn't.I particularly liked the report from some diner in L.A. that was having a Royal Wedding themed breakfast offering."We have Kippers. Scotch pancakes. Haggis. Scotch eggs. Pork Pies. Boiled Eggs with royal guard soldiers and brown sauce."Can I just say..Its all so magical {{sob!]
Disgusting stereotyping from the Beeb...
The brown hat was from buggery.
