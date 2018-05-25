Homebase goes for £1

That is quite a hit, an Australian outfit called Westfarmers buys the place for £340 million two years ago and has now sold it for £1 to Hilco - a group of retail turn-around experts, who can actually turn things around. The total write-down for Westfarmers on the whole farrago is £454 million, so more than the cost of acquisition. Ouch!
So why did it go so wrong for Westfarmers...
1) Business Rates - these are simply rising too quickly on larger premises for either landlords or tenants to maintain margins . Retail operates at 3-5% margin and |Rates are often increasing over this which is pushing up rents, even as occupancy falls across the UK retail space.
2) Amazon - Continues to eat everything that moves, it has lower rates and higher volumes, it is happily eating the whole high street and out of town sector.
3) Housing - UK disposable income has been very tight and doing up your garden or bathroom is only very occasionally a necessity so DIY has had a hard time of it. For the benefit of the nation , it is a long time since all TV was wall to wall property shows.
4) They sacked the management on acquisition and tried to make it like the Australian Bunnings business which put Homebase - aimed at DIY enthusiasts - into a place where instead they had more limited ranges to compete with Wickes. Thus instead of moving the market, they destroyed their margins and business.
I am pretty confident of a turnaround that will save more than 50% of the business.
The usual Company Voluntary Agreement will paste the landlords and deal with point 1. Point 2 is horrid, Point 3 may turn in due course and is about market dynamics (non-food is declining for now) and Point 4 is where the action is and something can be done.
So Hilco have a shot at recovering the business, but the loss of £20 million a month means there is significant risk of closure to much of the business.
5 comments:
You missed another point on housing - We're approaching nearly half of all under 40's private renting, meaning they're often unable or unwilling to decorate or improve a landlord's property. So long as a kitchen is functional, it will not be replaced or improved. Likewise bathroom. Gardening will be limited to basic maintenance only. Wouldn't be surprised to see a collapse in pet ownership too, so watch out Pets4Homes!
Their work on HMV was excellent. I thought that was the best plan of anyone's back in 2009/10.
It hasn't quite worked. And much of the ideas to transform the business have been abandoned. But it worked well enough to keep them afloat .
Not bad for a DVD and CD shop. When you consider I own no DVD or stand alone blu-ray player. And the car doesn't even have a CD anymore.
PT - excellent point!
Housing:
On PT's point: much of the BTL sector does (or did) plan to renovate kitchens etc every few years (e.g. those getting the LA to put tenants in: the LA will typically insist on a new kitchen/bathroom every time) - but they get a very basic lightning job done by specialist jobbing builders, who certainly don't shop @ Homebase
(and they only ever use white paint ...)
Naively, I always assumed DIY was counter-cyclical with housing, i.e. if you couldn't afford to move, you'd do up your existing place instead
but in fact, it turns out the vast preponderance of DIY is done when people first move in
A contrarian view...
With the BTL sector projected to shrink due to long-overdue changes to the way it's taxed, could we be about to see a large rotation of FTBs out of private rented accommodation into ex-BTL properties that are mostly doer-uppers, having been neglected for years?
In which case, the timing of this sale could well be Brownian.
