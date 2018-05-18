Interesting things to do this weekend

Not sure what to do with yourself, there is a plethora of things to do..which do you prefer?
1. Watch a Wedding on the Telly
2. Watch a football match on the Telly
3. Read The Observer cover to cover
4. Go on a rally to protest over Hamas/IDF somewhere in London
5. Mend the Garden fence
Or something else entirely....
10 comments:
6. Shitpost on GP
I moved out from my ex's 2 months ago and I no longer own a telly. I don't miss it. Nor do I buy the observer. I've never seen a protect rally in 6 years in Aberdeen. I have no garden.
I'll stick with plan A and play cricket on Saturday. It's the first match of Ramadan, when most of the talented players in my league suddenly lose their hand eye coordination, and I actually stand a chance.
Perhaps CU, once you're bored of mending the fence, you could do a national level cost benefit(or unbenefit) analysis of the royal wedding, with a breakdown of costs to tax payer VS royal estate, while you're at it how about some odds on how long it will last?
I'll be getting beach body ready by eating more pies. It's for the ladies!
The sun lounger in the back garden with crate of Newcatle Brown (dildo dildo)
Dildo dildo? Actually no, none of my business, really.
Going to lunch at an obscenely expensive italian for dads birthday.
Plan on not being conscious of the wedding at all.
My mum might veto that for the highlights later on.
Will try to distract her by offering to play scrabble for £1 a corner.
I am sure they are nice people but lots of other people I do not know personally are nice too.
I was hoping for an erudite post from BQ or alternatively the next installment of Nick's Oman military memoir......
A spot of lunch outdoors and later the FA Cup. I believe Mr Mourinho to be going slowly mad so I shall study him for symptoms. I shall probably laugh at Mr Lukaku's ball control. (Somebody had to take up the joker role when Mr Rooney left.) I hope none of the chaps selected the World Cup get injured.
The best players on the pitch will probably be the goalies, which doesn't carry much promise for a thriller.
Nick's Oman military memoir +1.
Fascinating conflict that, always relish the opportunity read more on it, any suggestions welcome for weekend reading!
Post a Comment