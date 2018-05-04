Local UK Elections 2018

As always these are a bit 'meh' - really who cares about some gal getting a non-paying job in a village the other end of the country?
It all makes me think though, what on earth is the point of all of our local Government - apart from make work jobs?
How can we possibly need the lowest level of democratic scrutiny being a small army of NIMBY's per village and then layered onto that regional, town, district and county councils? I am all in favour of participatory democracy but I can't see how this system adds to transparency or empowers anybody beyond the small-time busybodies who get involved.
There must be a case to hugely streamline the roles of the lower levels of local government and focus the budgets and services on fewer councils that have real power - this then would lead to people eventually paying more attention in elections where over 30% turnout is currently considered 'good'!
I look forward to Nick Drew's rebuttal of my position....
3 comments:
I agree with Nick!
Actually, scrub that.Cu is correct. The system is quite ridiculous.
Is there really a socialist way of emptying the bins? Or a Capitalist way of trimming back hedgerows?
Its all mandated in the same centrally dictated manual on 'Bin emptying and hedgerow trimming directive to ensure UK and EU compliance across local authorities," isn't it?
"If CU wants to talk about the impact of council tax on local residents, I suggest he goes to Hazelbourne Road in Clapham. On one side of the road in a typical home, someone will pay nearly £1,400 in council tax. That of course is in Labour-run Lambeth. On the other side of the road someone in a typical home will pay just over £700 in council tax. That's in Conservative-run Wandsworth."
The only way to get more people to vote in local elections, and to make local councils more accountable to voters, is to revive a system whereby all voters contribute towards the cost of local services, and not just individual property owners and renters.
The fact that it was cravenly abandoned last time, just when it was beginning to work, is no reason to persist with the present system, which is potentially ruinous.
