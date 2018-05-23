Marks out of ten

Marks and Spencer have had a shocker.
Marks & Spencer has reported a sharp fall in annual profits as it revealed a deterioration in clothing sales and huge store closure costs.
Pretax profits at the retail giant slumped 62% to £66.8m after a £514.1m bill for restructuring costs that included £321m to pay for a store closure plan.
100 stores to close over four years. A mix of lease expiry and poor performers and duplicate space.
Here at C@W we have used M+S as a test for retail. Everyone knows them. And most readers use them. Or, more accurately, used them.Because M&S have been on a journey. To nowhere good.
If I could find the evaluation that my old firm did as a training exercise on M&S, i'm fairly certain the same conclusions would apply. Even fifteen years later on.
Too much space. Too many employees. Too old. Too unfashionable, or even too weirdly unfashionable. Using a ladies style no lady wants to wear. Too expensive. Too poor quality.
And to that list, a decade plus on, too much competition. The decline of their neighbourhood has declined the overall retail footfall. The rising rents and rates. The incredible percentage increase of minimum wage at a time of falling profits. And ..the avalanche that was always going to sweep retail away, too much online competition.
M&S has relied on its superb food offering to carry the rest of its brand for a long time. But the decline of the supermarket has finally caught up with Marks too.
The really odd thing about retail at the moment, is that those happy few doing well, are doing all the wrong things. Primark are opening larger and larger stores. They don't operate online. If you want their stuff, you have to come to town. And people are happy to do so.
H+M are also opening what today are considered large stores.
Its
easy to suggest that because anyone can buy anything from Amazon they
will. But Amazon is never the starting point for a cheap price. Ebay can
give you anything copied and made in China, shipped from China, exempt
of customs and subsidised by a universal postal agreement. And all
cheaper than it can be made or shipped in this country.
Asos, the fashion online giant, is unaffected by the Chinese seller. Asos sell their Asian imports here.
Toys R US collapse was at the same time as 'The Entertainer' revealed its usual, annual, 3-5%growth.
The Entertainer does do online, yet does not open its High Street stores on Sundays.
{A whole other discussion - Are the doors closed savings higher than the doors open trade?}
When we have examined the case study of a lost way retailer, Marks, before, comments have revealed little love for the once mighty giant. With 'terrible fashions' being top gripe.
Even the once visionary link up they had with Tesco was under fire last time.
Has anything improved since last time we looked? Marks share-price has risen up quite happily today.Investors hoping costs will come under control and losers will be dropped.
Or is retail having its own managed industrial decline? Will M+S be the last pit closeure of the high street in 2030?
Spent 10 years asking what WHS is for and why does it exist.
The WHS SP and profits have paid me no heed.
After the zombie apocalypse cockroaches will still go into WHS and occasionally buy a new stapler
...and some close to sell-by chocolate.
Spent 10 years buying pants from M&S and saying 'dont like the clothes but like the fact that they do not put mayo in their sarnies'
I forecast an apocalypse for high st rental prices and that is what i think M&S holders are optimistic about.
After all, (and this disproportionately affects big shops) why should a town centre high st shop 5000sqm cost more than a out of town warehouse 5000sqm.
A youngish friend worked for M&S for a while. He found the management overmanned with rather dim people who were dedicated to finding reasons not to change anything. Indeed, in their own cases, not to do anything.
Apparently they are expanding online and going towards bigger stores and out of town. I can't see that working. According to their CEO their biggest sellers are jeans and lingerie.
..Their lingerie has always been big and jeans are a big seller.
But their jeans have gone off a lot recently.
For a while they were riding the cotton traders/ crew/fat face, parents of hipster wave. Fat face and crew denim is terrible. Really terrible. While their shirts and tops are good.
M+S has trousers. Dull, dead, old man pants that it sells very reasonably, in sizes no other retailer will stock. So it has that. And it had jeans on the back of that too. 'Man's' jeans. For real 50 plus men.
But they have become thinner. And more expensive. To the point that you might as well get 4 pairs for the same price from Primark.
Two pairs same price from Matalan.
Or a better brand from Gap.
That's a difficult place to be. Too expensive. Not good enough. Not trendy enough.
That's BHS territory.
M+S are a LOT better company with far better management than old BHS. But they have spent 10-12 years not yet managing to escape the trap.
They did very good 'site suits' - men's machine washable suits made out of some sort of plastic (presumably) that sparkled faintly in the sun. At one site meeting I, the QS, the Civils, HVAC and PS were all in either dark grey or navy M&S washable suits of identical cut .. only the designer wore clothes that would be ruined during the walk-around.
I've still got a couple stuffed into a bag somewhere. Quick wash on gas mark 4 and they'll be as good as new.
M&S has some of the worst vanity sizing. Their XS is sometimes the same as a M or L from Asos, Topshop, etc. The actual style is irrelevant if nothing fits.
The food was good in the 90s, everyone else has kept moving and MKS food is fine no longer special. The service is astonishingly bad. I have a mini coop, sbry and mks food near me. Both coop and sbry will make sure someone jumps on the till if the queue is more than 1 person. MKS, as a queue forms the staff run and hide in the back. Clothes - I think that is the scary/weird bit you have to run through to make it to where you can pick up some juice in the bigger stores.
I did that ebay thing and bought a TV simulator from China (for security.)
What turned up performed more like an extreme version of lighting strip in a discotheque. Talk about draw attention to my house !
It seemed to be trying to show me all the clever things it could do.
