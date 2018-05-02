The Sage of North Korea

We've previously had occasion to recommend the wit & wisdom of Dilbert author Scott Adams.
Adams is (inter alia) a trained hypnotist, an acute observer of human behaviours, and has an illuminating line in analysing issues of considerable political interest via explanatory 'filters'. What's more, he even goes in for detailed and often contrarian predictions - and (unlike many a forecaster) is honest enough to keep his stuff up on the website, so it's easy to check what he's said over the months.
I first got interested in his writing when he predicted - with detailed reasoning - Trump's nomination and ultimate victory. At that point there were still ten or so Republicans in the game, and his ideas could seem faintly ridiculous. His regular explication of Trump's 'persuasion' technique is all part and parcel. But he's no partisan: he lauded one of Hillary's plays during the US election, complete with explanation of how clever it was. Check it all out for yourself.
Anyhow, from early on in Trump's administration he's been posting on how the unique abilities of The Donald are just what's needed to resolve the North Korean thing. Adams is not slow to blow his own, errrr, Trumpet** and has helpfully compiled an omnibus blogpost listing all his writings on the subject. Suffice to say here, he's been a lot more enlightening - and close to the truth - than anyone else. Remarkable stuff.
Read his account for yourself - and how he reckons it could all end up.
ND
________________
** As an American boss of mine once gravely informed me: if you don't blow your own trumpet, someone else will use it as a spittoon
In a lengthy IT career I have seen so many Dilbert calendars on desks.
On one occasion HR generously treated to a lecture with a 'motivational speaker' aka attractive lady bullshitter - when she advised us to "work smarter not harder" she seemed nonplussed by our spontaneous laughter.
http://dilbert.com/strip/1996-04-07
http://dilbert.com/search_results?terms=Work+Smarter+Not+Harder
