What is it with Lefties and 'Diversity'?

A good number of years ago I ran an arm of a software company. One of our biggest clients was a German utility and I was visiting their HQ to check on progress of a very large software implementation our guys were doing. The senior German manager who was my main point of contact asked me into his office, closed the door and said he needed to ask me for a big favour.
His company was preparing their annual report and some accompanying brochures - the usual big glossy numbers - and they wanted to show the world what a liberal, modern, progressive operation they were running. Unfortunately ... all his staff were, ahem, German, blond and white. Would it be acceptable to me if photos were used in the reports and brochures that would include some of my team?
It wasn't difficult to imagine which members of my team he had in mind: Oliver, of Nigerian descent; George (Malay Chinese); Lavanya and Nilesh and Ram (Indian and Sri Lankan). Somehow, Alec (Canada) and Gordon (Ipswich) weren't wanted ... Sure enough, when the publications came out you'd think the pictures had been taken in the foyer of the LSE.
I was reminded of this when onto my mat dropped the Annual Report of the Co-op (London District) of which I am a member. No, I haven't turned leftie in my old age; it's for their rather good grocery offers. And here is the picture it contains of their National Members' Council. Yes, the little carrot-top in the front row is Hazel Blears.
Now I thought that for a number of years it has been utterly compulsory for, well .... for Oliver and George and Lavanya et al to be included in things - particularly lefty things! Seems I was more progressive in my nasty little capitalist software company than these gits. People's Party, my arse.
Harbouring anti-semites? That's only the half of it. The left is a cosy, doctrinaire, white middle-class club - redheads don't count, BTW Hazel - that exists to tell everyone else what to think and do; a great deal less representative than the Tory Party it affects to despise. My local Conservative Association would no more publish a photo like that than fly over the moon - it couldn't, because that's not what we look like any more!
ND
