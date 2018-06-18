Death by Brexit - this time its real, part 94

Ok, so this is not what you think. Not that the discussion of Brexit might cause life-ending stress, although that is certainly what Dominic Grieve was saying at the weekend.
No, for today there is yet another Project Fear report out, this time from Oliver Wyman, saying no less than £1,000 will be taken from every UK family in the case of the hardest of hard Brexit's. Really that much!
Of course, if it not like they have form for this kind of thing. In 2016 Oliver Wyman managed this epic false flag, blaming Brexit for a 10% drop in its revenues and for 35,000 jobs being at risk.
On balance I reckon this is, as usual, very good for the Country. EVERYONE who voted to leave would have accepted there was going to be costs and minus' from doing so. Clearly leaving a frictionless single market would be challenging, but here even the most pro-EU hysteria can only generate this relatively small economic hit.
Maybe not death after all....
If we actually leave. I remember being pessimistic a long time back, when the consensus here was "it'll be sorted out" - and in the old Britain I'm sure it would have been.
Dominic Lawson quoted (approvingly) a friend who's heavily involved in the EU - when he was shocked at the result his Euro colleagues told him - "don't worry, it'll be fixed, it won't happen" and the guy said "you don't understand us, this is Britain, the vote will be respected and we'll leave".
But we aren't the country we were 60 years ago, something over 30% of English schoolkids are 'minority', mostly from low-trust cultures with the most slender traditions of democracy.
I see our Conservative Government has announced Windrush Day, an annual donation of £500,000 which will doubtless disappear like a government grant to Kids Company. It's as if the first Columbus Day was inaugurated by Cochise and the Apaches.
£30bn.
Is that all?
For the freedom to set our own rules, take control of our borders, set our own tariffs (hopefully at zero) and regain control of agriculture and fisheries?
Sounds like a bargain to me
(And I voted Remain)
Glad to see the "Brexit dividend" being brought to the fore. It is about time the true benefits of Brexit being explained in plain language by the PM. Demonstrably giving £380 mn+ per week to the NHS both soothes her backbenchers and spikes the "NHS is in crisis" doom mongers.
So what if taxes are going up by more than £380 mn+ per week to pay for the dividend. We need more dividends like this.
She should get the Nobel prize for Economics - and Fiction - for her announcement.
If only a Leaver had made the top job in the Tory party.
Everyone who said 'Boris is too big a risk," which was very true,should now consider how not taking a risk, and voting for the status quo has given us,..the status quo we no longer want.
Anon - Boris lui-même thought that Boris was too big a risk!
you just gotta have a details person for some big strategic tasks, a Napoleon
(needn't be the top person, but must at least be the #2 - and be 100% onside!)
If it's done by taxation the £1000 will be born by the few - a lot more than that, therefore.
I think I'd prefer May to Boris, just about. Neither have any principles other than looking out for #1, but Boris has the chutzpah and blarney to have been appointed as a Leave PM and then to have come out for Leave In Name Only or even Remain ('after long consideration of what's good for Boris - I mean Britain'). And he may have got away with it.
May might well end up doing the same, but she hasn't got the verbal facility to make it so credible. Boris has that in spades, plus entertainment value, plus that Etonian certainty/arrogance. Dangerous guy and totally untrustworthy.
