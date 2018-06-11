Everything is going swimmingly

That Donald!...what a guy. At least he did not agree to the mad free giveaway to lefty causes. Sadly, the approach to Diplomacy leaves something to be desired - I did right Whoops, Apocalypse on Friday as a joke...turns out, not so much.
So now Trump is very well-prepared for his meeting with the little Rocket Man in Singapore. It is not hard to foresee some "Great Progress" being made and thereafter followed by a "Great Reverse" and not much being achieved after all. But who knows, maybe his advisors are trying to get him the learn, he is a clever man, perhaps he can.
Then we are onto our own Prime Minister facing down Brexit rebels in possibly the most over-hyped vote of all time. After all, the EU have already vetoed the proposition the UK Government is proposing, so the success of getting through Parliament will be short-lived indeed.
In fact I can sense the real Brexit denoument is soon to come, when the reality of no deal or pure Brexit In Name Only is in play and the Government tries to foist BINO on the Country - that will be a sight to behold as it simultaneously ruins half the Tory Party but also the Labour Party leadership!
Should be a fun week ahead all round.
3 comments:
I'm hoping for a time when its all pretty dull and we have a break from events, politics more than ever seems to have merged with entertainment in its constant upping of the 'thrill' factor....I'm done with it all, sadly it doesn't seem done with me.
Indeed - everything is politicised now. Witness luvvies such as Robert de Niro ranting against Trump at an awards do, the model waving the chequered flag (early) at the grand prix described as a "Model and Activist", the inability of any BBC comedian to get through even a two minute set without mentioning Brexit, US slebs being berated for _not_ holding an opinion on whatever the week's political football is. I'm tired of it too, but the left are learning that winning the culture war doesn't mean anything compared to winning elections, so it's only going to get worse.
Trump's strength is that he simply doesn't care how much noise the lefties make. If only our own leader had similarly thick skin.
I'm loving Trump.
