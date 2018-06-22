Gina Miller on the Stump

|"Philanthropist"
Now a very large % of the audience were in at least one, but mostly two (or even 3?) of the following categories (a) academics [albeit University of Westminster**]; (b) meejah-wallahs, particularly in broadcasting & political correspondents; (c) metro-types. So we're kinda expecting a bit of Remain-bias, yes?
Well. Ms Miller got a respectful hearing; but the lengthy Q&A should have been less than encouraging for her. Basically she got rock-all: a thorough, if genteel, going-over.
Naturally, this was all couched in reasoned terms. But one has to suspect her attitude also doesn't help her cause, leading to a bit of ad hominem flak coming her way from people who otherwise might be quite inclined to give the benefit of the doubt. Her demeanour, unsurprisingly, is one of being quite exceptionally pleased with herself. She then lets fly with remarks like "people should never have been given a vote on Europe". Apparently (someone told me afterwards) she is prone to turning up wearing a fur coat.++
All in all, she might well have gone away sadder and wiser. But it seems unlikely.
Added to the jollity of the evening for me, anyway.
ND
** in case anyone thinks this unfair, check the rankings (in the range 56th to 108th in five I quickly checked)
++ though not on a hot evening in June
"people should never have been given a vote on Europe".
Ah yes. People who love telling others what to do, don't like it when the tables are turned.
We need to move to a relationship with the state based on informed explicit consent.
That means the right of the public to withdraw their consent in a peaceful way without the state resorting to violence.
