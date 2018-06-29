Friday, 29 June 2018

New Zeitgeist: a Fusing of C@W Themes

A propos of our last two C@W posts - CU's on Mrs May having been led by her civil servants to the Magic NHS-Money Tree, and mine on the Swansea Lagoon decision, a neat coming-together of these two themes emerges in the columns and letters pages of the Telegraph and Welsh media passim.
Tory anger as clean energy project shelved (!)
... roars the DTel (paywall), and its corresondents provide the proof.  Welsh Tories were also dead keen on it too, in large numbers.  Yes, there are no end of self-identifying Tories who think the Lagoon to be deserving of public largesse.  What, at any price?  Electricity costing four or five times the going rate?  Apparently, yes.

It even looks like the old Tory logo ...
It would seem, then, that T.May is not merely lame and lazy, she's discovered that the Money Tree is popular across the board!  If she'd only realised this last week instead of pussy-footing around with just the NHS, the lagoon would have been saved.  Can the Defence-Money Tree be far away? 

A whole *moneytree* policy, no less!   (Sorry, must be the sun - pass me another drink.)

Nice weekends all round - 

ND
Electro-Kevin said...

Nice weekend to you too.

The pressure from leftists is relentless, especially the BBC which has been going the whole hog on NHS (aka Labour) propaganda and greenism. They have a firm grip on all of our institutions.

If a thing doesn't make economic sense then it doesn't make sense at all but the Tories are being crushed by agitprop and Ingsoc in waiting.

Even our celebrity business leaders (Branson and Sugar) are raving lefties.

6:28 pm

