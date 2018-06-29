New Zeitgeist: a Fusing of C@W Themes

Tory anger as clean energy project shelved (!)... roars the DTel (paywall), and its corresondents provide the proof. Welsh Tories were also dead keen on it too, in large numbers. Yes, there are no end of self-identifying Tories who think the Lagoon to be deserving of public largesse. What, at any price? Electricity costing four or five times the going rate? Apparently, yes.
|It even looks like the old Tory logo ...
A whole *moneytree* policy, no less! (Sorry, must be the sun - pass me another drink.)
Nice weekends all round -
ND
Nice weekend to you too.
The pressure from leftists is relentless, especially the BBC which has been going the whole hog on NHS (aka Labour) propaganda and greenism. They have a firm grip on all of our institutions.
If a thing doesn't make economic sense then it doesn't make sense at all but the Tories are being crushed by agitprop and Ingsoc in waiting.
Even our celebrity business leaders (Branson and Sugar) are raving lefties.
