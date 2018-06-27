Swansea Tidal Lagoon. Oh Dear, Oh Dear

The axeing of the Swansea Tidal Lagoon. It's ju-ust possible the goverment could have thought through the presentational aspects better - but by Heaven they got the decision right - eventually.
Cue hysterical tears across the greenie consituency, plus a large slice of the Welsh populace that had swallowed this inane concept. Well now: all that's happened is that the government won't mandate electricity users to pay for it. So perhaps someone else will.
Shouldn't laugh, but ...
No, I didn't mock that up, it's a genuine Just Giving page. Misguided charitable gestures aside, there are quite a few mainstream punters who are already set to lose out on this one: the project has burned through tens of millions. It was always highly speculative. Mercifully it was an investment "suitable only for experienced investors" so there won't be many widows & orphans hurt in the crash. Ironic, really, because the PR man running the whole show (the latest in his very eclectic run of odd entrepreneurial ventures, starting with film schemes) tried to get a bandwagon rolling, disingenuously called "Ours to Own". As if somehow it belonged to the Welsh people. Read their stuff and cringe.
Question is, do they have the stamina to hang on waiting for Saviour Corbyn to turn up?
ND
Smart meters linked to the net.
Greens sign up for tidal power and agree to pay the real cost.
Then twice a day, a message goes out and the smart meter cuts their electricity off.
Can't think of any reason why they won't take it up in their millions, can you?
