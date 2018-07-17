Every Schoolboy's Fantasy

The Tempest. Oh wow!
Is there anything it can't do?
Actually, for those of us who remember the wondrous TSR-2, and have read in the history books of any number of whizzy 1950's ideas, the track record suggests it can't actually get off the ground ...
Cynic? Moi?
Looks quite neat, though.
ND
3 comments:
My thoughts too.
Easy to throw some small change at concept development, doesn't mean there'll ever be a production contract under PM Corbyn. But presumably this is an opening bid to get the UK onto a joint development programme, with France/Germany, Sweden/Korea, maybe the US as a (very) junior partner, or whoever will take us.
If Our Brave Lads take the F-35 into action we'll have no pilots left for the Tempest.
They seem to have thought of that one.
Post a Comment