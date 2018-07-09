What does May think she's achieved? In full public gaze she has wrung out of her Cabinet their collective absolute-worst-we-could-possibly-accept-fallback position, delivered it to the other side - who won't agree even to that! And why should they?
There are plenty of *successful politicians* who make it to the top without any understanding of the ways of the world. Corbyn is a pretty extreme example, but there's a rich field to pick from on all sides.
Interesting to see David Davis resigning this morning - he was always a resigner, so no surprises there. Johnson was never what anyone would think of as principled ... and remind me, why has anyone, ever, seen anything in Gove??
I'm guessing the odds on Corbyn in No.10 before Xmas have shortened a bit.
**"It is not a question of who is in favour of the hydrogen bomb, but a question of what is the most effective way of getting the damn thing destroyed. It is the most difficult of all problems facing mankind. But if you carry this resolution and follow out all its implications ... you will send a British Foreign Secretary, whoever he may be, naked into the conference chamber."
It is necessary to destroy the Tory party as presently constituted. If that means Corbyn, so be it. At least he opposes the EU.
Agree. Davis has buggered both Johnson and Gove, though - Gove as a two-faced opportunist, and Johnson is damned as a laggard follower if he goes today and a self-interested hypocrite if he stays.
Yes, time to destroy the current Tory party at the ballot box, and for five years of social, political and economic chaos, which will be exacerbated if the global downturn hits next year as well. Oil at $100 will accelerate things a bit as well.
Time to stock up on candles and wedge the hatch-covers, perhaps.
"Naked into the conference chamber" Wasn't that Ernest Bevin? (An altogether more admirable chap than Bevan)
No !!! Click on the wiki link in the text
(BTW, the 'no' was regarding the authorship of the dictum, not their relative admirability)
Yes, Nye Bevan was not only a gulag apologist, praising Stalin's Russia to the refters in the Commons long after the facts of the Holodomor were known, he was also a loathsome traitor, in the pocket of his Soviet masters even when negotiating disarmament.
Hywell Williams wrote some time ago in the Guardian:-
"Bevan's typical self-righteousness was well to the fore when, as shadow foreign secretaryin 1957, he abandoned unilateralism with much talk of needing to protect British interests. But Donald Bruce, his parliamentary private secretary, said years afterwards that Bevan was responding to advice from the Russians, who found the retention of British nuclear weapons a useful ploy in negotiating with the US."
So even this 'naked into the conference chamber' hysteria was treasonous guff at the command of his Soviet paymasters. His corpse should be dragged from the grave, burnt to ash and the ashes scattered in the London sewers.
(https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/jul/02/nye-bevan-militant-godfather)
I really don't get DD's resignation.
It must only be because he thinls May's deal will swim. Otherwise you just wait for the EU to say no, then revert to no deal.
Sensible people will then say extend article 50 for a year so a no-deal can avoid a hard bump - that would be real compromise.
But he has quit today, so obvs May has said she has sold this to Merkel.
Personally, I think the deal is just fine by the way so not really sure I get the Brexiteer upset about it all. But because I think it is an OK position, I know the EU will reject it within minutes.
Whether or not the deal is "fine" is now immaterial - though I agree there is nothing fundamentally wrong with it.
The two local conservative MPs/local parties have already mobilised for a new GE. There must be a strong belief a CCO that May is toast.
Book your holidays now.
Re Bevan - Yes, you're quite right. I've been misattributing it all these years.
Tories have no chance unless they resign en masse. Those breaking with this abomination will be returned.
" If that means Corbyn, so be it. At least he opposes the EU."
Unfortunately, he is so stupid that the Establishment and the EU will run rings around him.
Don Cox
It's not really "May's deal".
The whole Chequers plan was cooked up by her Rasputin -- that's Olly Rasputin, for those of you interested in politics.
It's working out very nicely for him, and for his fellow Remainers in the Civil Service. Three leading Brexiteer ministers gone today, and perhaps more to follow. An entirely Remainer or cowed-Brexiteer Cabinet is just what they are aiming for.
Whether the country will put up with being subjugated by unelected officials and "advisors" is yet to be seen. Perhaps Olly should check up on what happened to the original Rasputin, in the end.
The EU negotiators have repeatedly stated that they will not compromise the integrity of the Single Market. That's a genuine "red line" for the EU and not just a rhetorical one because the consequences of doing so would be so enormous. But May's latest fudge would require them to do just that, so they will certainly reject it.
If this is really the British government's definitive proposal to the EU then there will be no agreement on anything and we will drop out of the EU with no deal when the two-year negotiation period required by Article 50 concludes at the end of March 2019.
It's also possible that it is a political ploy to shift the Cabinet towards a deal that involves remaining in the EEA to retain access to the Single Market and thus allow for "frictionless trade". If so, it is succeeding. Davis and Johnson have resigned and no longer have any influence over the final decision. There is virtually no chance of Tory rebels making any serious attempt to depose May or bring the government down when they know that it could (a) let Labour into government, and (b) destroy their own careers because the Conservative Party never forgives disloyalty (even if it will forgive literally anything else). In this scenario, May is racing against time to get her preferred solution in place before the Article 50 clock runs down and if she fails it will still be "no deal" by default.
Odds of 2018 Election slashed on Betfair to 6/4, with May 2/1 to go this week
