Monday, 23 July 2018
Putin's Balls
And they're checking the football for bugs. As well they might - do we all know this story?
In 1945, "Soviet schoolchildren" presented to the U.S. ambassador, Averell Harriman, a wooden carving of the Great Seal of the United States. He hung the trophy in his office. In 1952 (under one of his successors), a routine security check revealed that the seal contained a substantial resonating cavity and of course a microphone. The Russians were able to activate the device remotely: it transmitted a signal to a nearby monitoring station. You can see a replica of the object in the NSA museum in Fort Meade, Maryland.
What their successors will make of anything they pick up from the Trump household is anyone's guess. Since in the privacy of his living room he probably declares war on them a couple of times a week, the traffic on the Big Red Telephone could shortly be increasing a little.
2 comments:
If Russia wanted to destabilise a country they would get a their man into a position of power. Once in position, that person would attempt to tarnish the reputation of the legal system, unbalance their trading systems, break existing alliances and try to form new ones with counties within the Russian sphere of influence.
The person would have to be above reproach or in a position where they would be difficult to dislodge.
Of course, the person would need some sort of recompense such as loans from Russian banks to their property company after they had previously been made bankrupt. The "hot money" would also be washed as well.
And the start point of your conspiracy theory is to select a candidate that every poll deemed unelectable ... Is the tinfoil hat comfortable
