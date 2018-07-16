Silly Season Arrives Early

Hard Brexit: the eye-catching contingency plans to stop NI power blackoutsI tell you somewhere else where they're hoping exactly the same thing: the Republic. NI's dependency for electricity is more than mirrored by the South's dependency on the UK electricity market (via two big interconnectors) for system balancing: when the wind doesn't blow - there is an awful lot of highly intermittent windpower there; and when it blows a lot - as a much-needed market for electricity exports.
Thousands of electricity generators would have to be requisitioned at short notice and put on barges in the Irish Sea to help keep the lights on in Northern Ireland in the event of the hardest no-deal Brexit, according to one paper drawn up by Whitehall officials... The eye-catching scenario is contained in a private government paper outlining the various negative consequences of Britain leaving the European Union without any deal. ... Northern Ireland relies on imports from south of the border because it does not have enough generating capacity itself. Britain is hoping to negotiate a deal to allow [the] single electricity market on the island of Ireland to continue after Brexit.
Oh, AND comprehensive dependency on the UK for gas - in pure energy terms, a much bigger deal.
Curiously, these reciprocal aspects have occurred to none of the eager cut-n-paste reporters following up the story in all newpapers from the lazy comfort of their laptops.
What's even worse is that in all probability, Olly Robbins hasn't mentioned that side of the matter to the craven Mrs May either.
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment