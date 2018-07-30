Textbook Mandelson

"Now what I think Labour Party members are saying, they say - that Peter Mandelson, I don't know much about him, but I do know he had a big hand in getting the party elected, and I like that. But I think he needs to be more accountable to the membership. So I think he needs to be on the NEC, where we can keep a democratic eye on him. - That's what I find Labour Party members are saying."
Never short for a bit of self-serving spurious logic, are you Mandy? Two decades on, and nothing has changed. Today, for example, attempting to promote a second referendum he
... put forward a new argument in favour - that it would be helpful to Theresa May too. He explained: "People know want to make an informed judgment and choice between what is on offer as a result of this negotiation and the benefits we already have in the European Union. Also I think, if [she] promises a people’s vote, it will strengthen her hand against the Brextremists in her own party. She’s got to turn around to them and say, ‘Look, what I negotiate has got to pass muster. It’s got to gain the support of the British people. So untie my hands, let me negotiate properly, because you’re going to face a public vote at the end of the day.’ And unless she can say that to them, they’re going to continue keeping her hostage ..."Oh so bloody clever, Peter. She'll definitely fall for that. Anyhow, gives me a chance to re-run one of my digi-gallery. By the way, he never did get on the NEC ...
Evil never gives up. Evil never stops. Evil never sleeps.
