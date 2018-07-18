Wednesday, 18 July 2018
The life cycle of the Mayfly
BBc 4
This is a change to the scheduled bbc programme - Cliff Richard and his Young Ones.
David Attenborough presents
The Blue Party Planet
Season 3. Episode 2.
The Mayfly.
Thought to be descended from the Dragonfly, {Margretis Thatchae}The Mayfly is a primitive, aquatic insect, which means it is dripping wet.
In larvae state, the nymph, unlike its adult self, can survive, for many years.
A nymph Mayfly is found in political ponds resting just below the surface. Only eyes showing. In this state a nymph, or neophyte mayfly can stay submerged and unnoticed, and can even operate a major government department for many, many years, without drawing dangerous attention to itself.
The second moult, before political maturity, of the Mayfly, is when it forms its wings. Though not able to reproduce its ideas at this stage, the HomusSecretarius, also known as Catus Pedibus, emerges ever so slightly from the water and skims just above it. Buzzing quietly, and ineffectively. It’s long, thin, grey body, can glide further, through neighbouring wheat fields.
The final stage, and the shortest, in the political life-cycle of the Mayfly, is the Headhoncho.
{Caesar Maximus}
The adult Mayfly whizzes onto the political scene. Buzzing furiously and energetically the Mayfly roams further still. Always heading leftwards, the cautious Mayfly, aided by gusts of social democracy, makes a great deal of noise and can be heard, coughing and spluttering from a considerable distance.
The odd looking insect is an easy meal for predators. Which are any creature that isn't a Mayfly.
Remainers. Brexiteers. Socialists. Liberals. Kippers. Trumps. Europeans. Russians. Plastic straws and sugar in cans, can all disable a Mayfly with ease.
Adult Mayflies typically gestate their political ideas, in total secrecy, for an insanely long period of time. Often eighteen months or more.
Once an idea is ready for release, the female Mayfly emerges from her hiding place under the Robbins desk and buzzes furiously, to little effect. These ideas burst upon the media, in a bright and unexpected cloud. The Mayfly then optimistically drones from television stations to radio shows, right across the political pond.
She flies in ever decreasing circles. Flapping madly to prevent herself crashing down to the earth.
95% of a mature, adult Mayfly's political energy, is spent simply keeping the insect aloft.
The Prime Mayfly, ( Greek - Therízō Maybae ) creates the shortest lived policies and plans in the entire political kingdom. Although giving the appearance of a strong and stable beast, the Mayfly is in fact very weak and unstable. And has a similar survival expectancy as someone using Eau de Novichok Pafrum.
The average Prime Mayflies proposals, be they dementia taxation. Grammar school expansion. Or the Brexit, Chequers, Merkel-said-it's-fine-non-agreement, don’t live past twenty four hours of parliamentary scrutiny.
The eternal question, asked since ancient times,
“What is the point of the Mayfly?”
Remains unanswered.
Posted by Bill Quango MP
4 comments:
She thinks she's a Corbynharvester but she's only a mayfly.
Which is the most effective method to eradicate the Mayfly:
- those ultraviolet electric zappers
- sticky paper hanging in every room
- DDT
- The good old swatter
Or a combination of them all? However it's done, I wish the Conservative party would get it over and done with. And extirpate all the collectivists in the hive too, to minimise the possibility of another Queen Mayfly rising to fill the void.
Superb! That's another pint I owe you, Bill
You forgot to mention this predator of the Mayfly.
youtube.com/watch?v=2yvoRtHSQ4Y
