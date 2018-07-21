Will the 'Free Pess' Be There When We Need It? - Weekend Essay

A few years ago it was possible to be pretty depressed about the state of investigative journalism in the UK. At one end of the spectrum there was, for example, the mighty FT which fell significantly short of what ought be one of its raisons d’être – to break stories about financial wrongdoing. It scarcely even pretended otherwise. When the Enron meltdown occurred - the biggest financial collapse that had ever happened until then, in a company much lauded for innovation and achievement - it completely blind-sighted the FT (amongst others) which then spent weeks mournfully breast-beating over its manifest failure even to recognise, still less to report what was going on. Just once in a while the Economist might essay something mildly controversial.
It was easy to guess that an overly nervous attitude towards the reaction of big advertisers lay at the root of much of this indolence and cowardice – and not much about the easily-observed conduct of (e.g.) the Telegraph or the Murdoch media suggested otherwise. Another cause was manifestly the deep cuts being made to the numbers of fulltime journalists employed by ‘Fleet Street’ – and to their expense accounts.
[So pathetic has been financial reporting that when this modest blog started to gain traction, the good Guido asked if we would become the financial arm of Order-Order, to do for the City of London what he does for City of Westminster. We felt he’d missed a rather important point about companies’ willingness to litigate …]
At the other end of the spectrum was the decline in once-proud regional newspapers. Time was when the Yorkshire Post had a dedicated Westminster team; a conceit, perhaps, but dozens of big-city papers would reckon to be able to mount proper investigations on issues of local concern. Over the years, however, the local press become commoditized. Owned for the most part by a small number of chains, they became depressingly formulaic productions under a cost-cutting imperative. To fill out the gaps between advertisements, these rags would typically carry a dozen stories under a single “reporter’s” by-line every issue, this hard-pressed hack mostly re-hashing spoon-fed press releases: they no time to get out onto the streets and find out for themselves. And avoiding the controversial had the added benefit of minimsing the risks of legal costs and upsetting advertisers. The ease, and increasingly the ultra-low cost, of running photos in newspapers completed the descent into vacuity. Breaking a story? Only if it involved a photogenic kitten - with all material supplied gratis via email by someone with a digital camera.
To cap it all, we had the menacing pincer movement of, on the one hand Leveson, seemingly bent on grinding the press into craven submission; and on the other, social meejah that were (a) breaking stories, true and fake, with minimal cost or regard for the consequences; and (b) eating the MSM’s advertising revenue for breakfast, lunch and dinner. How would any mainstream outlet find the balls to take on controversial material? We seemed to be left with Michael Crick, Guido and a handful of others hacking away at the relatively easy targets: individual slimeball politicians who are poorly placed to retaliate. Little wonder that purposefully generated fake news overwhelms truth in so many quarters. And with so many universities reduced to gibbering jelly by the contagion of “identity politics” and its flagrant disavowal of reason and objectivity, well might Pilate’s challenge ring out again: where is truth?
But lo! - out of this depressing state of affairs has come something of a turnaround. At the national and international level, triggered by the really big wikileaks-type of mega-revelations, a newly rediscovered taste for seriously disruptive journalism has been given a significant boost. By way of a symptom of this: for some years Private Eye had allowed the 'Paul Foot' awards (for investigative journalism) to lapse. But they were revived in 2017; and this year saw a shortlist of finalists that was pretty impressive.
Equally heartening, there is a new phenomenon arising out of – yes – regional journalism. The newspaper chains that dominate ownership of local papers, notwithstanding their unimaginative, ad-laden hard-copy and websites, have started to support pooled teams of reporters from across their multiple titles – and given them mandates and resources to go after stories that actually require diligent research and a bit of patience. And at all levels, it seems, when the proprietor permits, the hack still hankers after breaking the big scandal.
All this leaves me slightly more optimistic about the health of investigative journalism right now, which seems to be appropriately rude – even if operating as a small fleet of vulnerable vessels in an ocean of craven dross.
And with the newly serious prospect of a Corbyn/McDonnell government in the air, it’s timely. If this ghastly contingency ever takes place, I think we may confidently predict an all-out attack on freedom of the press as a flanking maneouvre to protect their malign endeavors. We know that the already-powerful EC dreams of making disrespect of the federast project an offence - and the euro-wallahs are at least somewhat restrained by due process.
I tremble for free speech at the hands of a C/M regime coming to power in anarchic conditions. We shall need journalists with a determined bias for the truth, working for organisations with serious institutional balls. We shall need them like never before. Will they be there? The question stands.
ND
The short list for the Paul Foot award is like a SJW bed time reading list. I know it's Private Eye sponsoring it, but do all of them have to be pet leftie subjects?
Won't demand & supply come into it ?
Interesting piece.
I read F;at Earth news. A book that describes the collapse of Journalism into Churnalism. Flat Earth News.
That book was explaining the changes over the previous decade that led to the situation you describe.
But that book was written 10 years ago. And didn't really touch on social media.Paywalls. Begging letters. Paid for puffs content. Avoiding bad news for big advertising spenders and online only moves.
Brexit seems to be a good source of content for the factionalised papers. But the shouty, doom or rosy utopia visions haven't done anything to help the process. Or the country.
As it ever was.
There was a time when my wife would write press releases for research projects. Her opinion of journalists was low: many just reprinted her words verbatim. Alas, those who had the integrity to try and write up the work in their own words always got the details wrong and sometimes got the gist of the work wrong too.
I don't remember her ever telling me of a journalist phoning her with intelligently critical questions.
If there is a lesson from my comment above I suppose it is that journalists should devote their efforts to hunting down fools and knaves, because they - the journalists - are quite useless when it comes to intellectually serious things.
A serious omission in my opinion is Andrew Norfolk of the Times. This quiet and understated man broke the Rotherham grooming gangs;
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O7P7ih1GuuQ
