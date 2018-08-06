Dans ce pays-ci, il est bon de tuer de temps en temps un populiste pour encourager les autres

I liked ND's humorous post of Saturday, so it got me thinking, what was discussed, what happened?
And here it is interesting a swift search reveals hundreds of articles about the meeting happening. Plenty speculating what will happen, how nice the French President's place is in the South of France and all sorts of other 5p per word guff.
But nothing, nothing on what actually transpired at all, post the event.
So why is this? Most obviously it is because neither Macron or May have issued any kind of statement or press release.
But why have the media not insisted on one? Perhaps they have, only ineffectively.
I can see that the chances of progress were near zero. Macron has an easy view of Brexit, stay in the single market and betray the populists. Or a Hard Brexit to teach the populists across Europe a lesson...perhaps there is a modern re-working of an old quote that may sum this up.
So May's recent position of a kind of half-in half-out model will be lost on Macron who if anything thinks the Michel Barnier is a bit wimpy in the negotiations.
With a lack of meeting of minds, maybe it should not surprise us that the meeting has quietly been forgotten already.
5 comments:
I think it was Einstein who is supposed to have said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. I've never accepted this as the definition of insanity, rather it is the definition of stupidity.
Mrs May is repeating the methods used by Mr Cameron prior to the referendum, to try to gain concessions from the EU to avoid having to hold a referendum. He failed miserably, as we know. So, how stupid is it of Mrs May to adopt the same approach in trying to get the EU to accept her ridiculous exit plan?
Some people are born stupid, some gain stupidity and some have stupidity thrust upon them. Which one of these applies to Mrs May?
Two and three.
Cameron failed, partly because his cabinet secretary and the civil service, said the Eu would not accept any sort of changes at all. So best not to ask for anything at all and avoid disappointment
.
This was in Tim Shipman’s excellent Brexit book.
The Cameron concessions never put the slightest pressure on the Eu to deliver something, anything, to stave off a leave vote. Because they were told they would get nothing and that would look bad in the papers.
These same people are advising May. Explaining the Eu will give her nothing. So best not to ask and just agree to whatever they want.
No wonder we are where we are.
Monumental waste of time.
Micron likes the older lady.
If only someone could fuck some sense into her.
Post a Comment