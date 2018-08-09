Estate Agents Rise to the Challenge

So - how to sell this delightful property? They didn't assign this one to the trainee.
Charming Home in Very Secluded Location. Extremely Leafy Outlooks. There are but a few locations where you feel detached from the modern world but can reach central London in under an hour, and this property is one of them! The only way this stunning home can be fully appreciated is by seeing it for yourself. Great for those who love to be surrounded by nature, with the peace and quiet disturbed only by the sound of birdsong ... Accessed on foot ...Actually, on a bad Saturday night there may be one or two other sounds disturbing the quiet, as the court pages of the local newspaper attest.
Extremely Leafy Outlooks: I shall savour that one for quite a while.
ND
5 comments:
How much of the woodland comes with it?
What's the prob with (i) putting a deer fence around the woodland, (ii) felling and poisoning the trees nearest the house, and (iii) buying a LandRover?
Bit too close to Croydon, thanks very much.
@ How much of the woodland comes with it?
None, dearieme - the grass you can see is the garden and it extends only to the garden fence
I haven't walked that way in a bit, but from memory you might just get a Land Rover in: Defender, mind, with no regard for paintwork
It isn't the Cronx crew that goes out there, Mr Cowshed (the trees spook them too much)
Still leaves* the New Addington posse.
*Ha-ha.
They'd have to get all the ancestors out of the loft before they sell it.
