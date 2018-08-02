Thursday, 2 August 2018
Interest Rate Up, Sterling Down
Open thread.
Right at this minute (13:10), Sterling is lower against both USD and EUR. Discuss!
Personal interest: I am long both Sterling and USD. And, of course, heavily exposed to the UK economy in general.
Nick Drew
British Pound Sterling
Exchange rates
Interest rates
1 comment:
Charlie said...
Markets didn't like his guidance that the "normal" IR the BOE is aiming for is 2%
2:03 pm
