Thursday, 2 August 2018

Interest Rate Up, Sterling Down

Open thread.

Right at this minute (13:10), Sterling is lower against both USD and EUR.  Discuss!

[Personal interest:  I am long both Sterling and USD.  And, of course, heavily exposed to the UK economy in general.]
Charlie said...

Markets didn't like his guidance that the "normal" IR the BOE is aiming for is 2%

2:03 pm

