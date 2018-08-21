Polly Toynbee is (Sometimes) Right

On the other, she is capable of painstaking (if not actually painful) feats of empirical research, e.g. taking on menial jobs for months at a time to find out what's really happening somewhere, in order to write a book with some serious underpinnings. She's an interesting contradiction; and the psychology of all this is a real puzzle.
Anyhow: she's had one of those once-a-decade moments (as usual, in the Graun).
Squalid prisons are just the start. The entire justice system is in meltdown ... From the police to legal aid to the courts, savage cuts mean a nightmare is unfolding largely out of public viewYou scarcely need to read the article. She's right, of course. My own vantage-point on this is a friend in the CPS, whose stories from the front are frequently quite appalling. Plus, of course, we all have the reports of our own eyes.
And we know who's at least partly to blame: yes, the woman who was Home Secretary for six long years. It's plain that (in her manifest cowardice, by now so transparent she is the laughing stock of Europe) she bowed all too readily to the budget constraints demanded by Osborne, and concluded the only priorities to be maintained were (a) counter-terrorism and (b) various crazy social policies inflicted upon the police. Both she and Osborne richly deserve to languish in one of our choice prisons, doing some Toynbee-style first-hand research for themselves.
Recall the 2011 riots: does anyone imagine they could be handled again today? Even then it was wholly unsatisfactory for the first few days: but at least, on Cameron's insistence, a mighty and unrelenting effort was mounted to run to ground as many of the miscreants as possible over the following months. Today? Well, we may find out. As one of our perceptive BTL commenters wrote in 2011, on that occasion there was no officer-class of motivated malcontents in evidence to coordinate the street-scum: but what if there was?
Seven years later and it's not just in existence, it has a positive virtual Sandhurst of its own. We may be grateful its titular leader is the utter plonker he is; that his No.2 holds no popular attraction whatever for the voters at large; and that Diane Abbbottt is a national joke. That said, imagine her as Home Secretary ... well, we may find out.
ND
I agree with your analysis. Ms Toynbee is correct in this instance. When you look at the mess left behind at the Home Office, which has already accounted for one Home Secretary, I find it very odd that no-one on the BBC mentioned Mrs May in connection with the Prison melt down. Rory Stewart seems to be the nominated fall guy in this instance. One of the problems of course is that Chris Grayling was Justice Secretary and was by all accounts not a success.
It is quite strange that Parlement is so attractive to mediocrity, I think the American system where the elected representatives oversee supposedly competent administrators. I agree that means that these are political appointees, but at least they are competent. How many of the current group of MPs would be able to hold down a job in an ordinary company? Very few I would say.
