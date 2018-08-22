Post Austerity - what are the priorities?

So, great news, the UK public borrowing has finally reached the point where, though still in deficit, public borrowing is growing at less than the rate of inflation times GDP growth - i.e. the share of debt is finally falling. As an aside, it is so good to see that much of this benefit is from big jumps in corporate tax, paying far more as rates have been reduced in a real life laffer curve example.
So, building on Mr. Drew's post of yesterday, what should the Government increase spending on? The NHS, already eating a huge amount of government spending, has already been promised more money. There will be a contingency for Brexit too no doubt, given the Chancellor is a complete eyeore on the subject.
But, for the few pennies left over what is in most urgent need of more central funding. If Labour come to power, the splashing of loot all over the place will mean no priorities at all and the rather pleasing graph above will head back northwards once more. But, for the next 4 years, what should the focus be?
Home Office - crime fighting, law and immigration
Education - more schools and teachers or early learning (even to restore the EMA), student loan reductions
Trade and Industry - an industrial policy, or space
Infrastructure - renewal or roads and large water/power projects or social housing projects
Local Government - starved of revenues the most due to austerity
Defence - especially against cyber and counter-terrorism
So many choices and so little extra money, it needs to be spent wisely and with a view to helping those who may choose to vote Tory at some point. To me this means perhaps something on student loans and also law and order. Student loans have proved fatal for the Lib Dems and if the Tories ignore it perhaps they will catch a cold too. Law and Order is crucial to an advanced civilisation, failure to both control crime, administer justice and control the borders is on a par with failing to have an army to defend the realm. For me these would be the most propitious, but what do I know - far more interested in what you think in the comments
6 comments:
Not even touching on the value (or not) of degrees, Student Loans are toxic as the Student Loans Company has acted as no other commercial lender would be able to. Commercial Lenders are shits enough. The arbitrary rising of interest rates in contradiction of what was stated at the beginnng of loan is appalling. No wonder they have been politcal death.
I dunno if student loans is as big an issue as some say it is.
I never went to uni but most of my friends paid off their loans in the late 20s or 30s. It's not like the US where people have no chance of paying them off.
I had to help with my brother's loans and I just don't see how the average student debt can possibly be £50k. I'd say £5-10k in Scotland and £10-£30k in England is more realistic.
No way can you get to £50k unless you go to an expensive uni, don't work, and spend all your loans on partying.
Perhaps they include 40 year old ex-students who have passed the payback threshold and are not paying it back so the interest is racking up fast. However this hardly seems to be a demographic worth feeling pity for.
Certainly not more subsidies for old people (I include the NHS in that). How about the "party of law and order" spend a bit more on the police. After all, it's mostly young people that are victims of crime.
Cut taxes. The state is much too big. Let us keep more of our own money.
Build prisons and start banging up criminals.
This country is now in peril. There is NOTHING that is going to stop this slide into criminality and disorder.
Spending against the contingency of a H**d B****t ought to be considered capital expenditure in my book
And they shouldn't stint: it's a genuine investment. As commented in the previous thread, if it turns out *disorderly* the collateral damage (not least in unabated criminality lasting for months or more) will be significant
(Hammond should have seen it as his duty to finance it right from the start. Not least, because every penny spent on (e.g.) appropriate and credbile HMRC resources would have more than payed for itself in better terms on offer from the EU. It may, however, be too late for our sluggish civil service to deliver. Makes you spit when you consider the wasted two years, and the pace at which serious, large-scale measures were taken during WW2 under Churchill's slogan of Action This Day)
Post a Comment