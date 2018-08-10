Silly season in full swing

So this week, in review....
Labour - WE ARE NOT ANTI-SEMITES, we just like to reserve the right to call Israeli's Nazi's and make comparisons to the Holocaust every now and again. Really, what's the harm in that?
Boris - Hold my Beer
Boris - I defend the right of muslim women to dress like letterboxes, even though this is a bit of a dog-whistle because its boring on the back benches. Bit of japes, sure nothing will come of it.
Labour - Quick, call all Tories Islamaphobes, maybe people will finally forget about our anti-Semitism! (Handily, this doubles down on our identity politics voter segregation - hooray!)
Theresa May - Fuck I hate Boris, quick, pile in an call him an Islamaphobe, link it to Hard Brexit, conduct an investigation, remind everyone how all leavers are racist.
So the theme for this year's silly season is the competitive identity politics Olympics. Pick on some groups, laud others, accuse everyone else of being discriminatory whilst sitting on your own moral mound surrounded by fawning acolytes. When in fact as shown this week, there is zero morality involved and the entire confecture is created for personal mud-slinging. The lowest of low politics
Don't know about the readership, but this is a truly terrible look. I can't see how a move to pure focus on identity politics can be good for the Western Democracies in the long-term....
After all this is what Hitler did....oh, bugger.....
So much for Napoleon's quip about "never interfere when your enemy is making a mistake", the Tories looked at Labour coming close to splitting over the AS rows and thought they'd like to grab the headlines instead.
To borrow from another Frenchman, if "the people get the government they deserve" what have the British done to deserve these bungling politicians?
Swiss Bob,
what have the British done to deserve these bungling politicians?
Another old saying:
Those whom the gods would destroy try first make mad - Henry Longfellow.
But the main reason is the continuing falling away from Jesus Christ.
Not so sure about your JC ref, but CU negates the tone & tenor of his post by invoking the Law of Godwin...
