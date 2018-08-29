What will replace Corbyn?

I can't claim any political soothsaying baubles, especially in the 21st Century where politics has been cast, across the world, into a dark abyss since the Financial Crisis and growing global demographic crisis.
However, I can opine that Jeremy Corbyn will not be Prime Minister of the UK - except in the unlikely event of some emergency election foisted by Parliament in the next few months. Given what happened to the Tories just last year, there is zero chance of this coming to pass.
His toxicity of views has alienated far too many people for Labour to gain position as the largest party. Worryingly, it seems for many in what is becoming a cult following, his peaceful grandpa exterior is enough cover for his enablement of hard politics - race and class hatred have exploded under his 'peaceful' leadership. But I can't see more than 40% of people really falling for this and putting and X in the box for such extremism. He has done well, when UKIP followed a similar path they topped out at far less support, albeit they did not have the Labour machine to buttress them.
But what will come next? Firstly, he is elderly so the excuse of age is ready made for him to step aside. The obvious next leader is John McDonell, but he too shares the same baggage which has done for Corbyn, so there is no point to that. Then the challenge is the rest of the left wingers, your Clive Lewis' of this world, are very crap indeed and would be exposed very quickly. Even worse than the Tory opponents, my to my incredulity.
In the middle of the Party there are some more likely, albeit odd, candidates such as Emily Thornberry - but I can't see them at the moment seizing the crown from the ultra-lefties. It would be seen as too much of a betrayl when the beloved Grandpa is already exiting the stage - if anything, Momentum will be trying to find a more shouty and righteous voice for the far left. So it is as of now almost impossible to see what we will have post-Corbyn. The left need a person who cold actually be Prime Minister, not another Neil Kinnock.
One huge downside of all this is that the Tories are mucking about too, faffing with May whilst struggling to identify the next generation who she skilfully does not promote - perhaps Javid or Hunt will be the next in charge. At least the Tories have people of experience and substance, the left are fetishing those who are oppressed and have done nothing but complain - neither of which will allow them to win an election let alone achice much once in power.
Is this correct, or is it yet more wishful thinking on my part?
7 comments:
I agree with you that Corbyn has simply become too toxic to elect. Besides which, he'll be too old in four years time. Tom Watson surely knows enough skulduggery to benefit from Corbyn's retirement.
I am unsure, *who* it would be:
Momentum seems to have taken over the party apparatus so anyone not annointed looks unlikely to succeed;
For any election Labour currently have:
+ we have the dyed in the wool never could vote anyone but Labour
+ the metropolitan SJWs (not a huge voter contingent) + soft left jelly spines clinging on (this time).
+ "Community" block votes
- Disatisfied Old Labour Brexitters (the would though hardly vote Tory)
+ FPTP that only requires 36%-40% for a whopping majority (Blair term 1 was what - 36% of the electorate?)
Tories are appalling and suffer from dissatisfaction from core base - even with political arithmatic I don't see them winning.
Both parties are lined up for splits, what kicks the house of cards?
Continuing messy minority govts most likely - the impetus is to stay in the current form is strong but brittle, I think the tectonic plates are still shifting.
Hold on to your hats and grab the popcorn.
PS: Long Term it is the loudest most intransigent vocal minority that wins through - see Taleb's article on intolerance.
There's still a chance he becomes PM if the Tories make a dog's breakfast of Brexit and turn on each other. Corbyn and entourage have shown they can compromise on politics in order to seize power and it wouldn't take much for a Lib/SNP coalition to form.
Any successor will have to be anointed by Corbyn/Momentum/Unite. But who? Thornberry is sucking up to them a lot but doesn't seem to be part of the inner circle. People like Angela Rayner and Rebecca Long Bailey are tipped. Frankly they look like local government material but who else is there? Richard Burgon or Diane Abbott?
the CorbCult is an eye-opener - but also remarkable how marmite-like he is on the left
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2018/aug/27/martin-rowson-corbyn-aung-san-suu-kyi-cartoon
you are right, CU, that aside from Chuka there is nobody with a ounce of what it takes in sight on the Lab benches (Sadiq being *indisposed*, pro tem). Can't see the Cult following McDonnell very far, unless Corbyn dies some kind of martyr's death and McD carries a "Do it for Jezza" banner into the fray
It wasn't long after Caligula that Nero got the job.
I forecast more May (!) - or similar.
Too many people really hate Corbyn - he could have defused that but decided not to or was too lazy or too stupid.
Too many people hate Bozo - that 350m tag will follow him for the rest of his life, never mind the lies, insults, casual racism, being big mates with dodgy people, infidelity etc.
Look for someone that reminds you of plain blancmange.
That is the next pm - someone few people really hate.
A pox on all their houses. Neither Labour nor the Tories are fit for anything but making a mess of things. And we are stuck with one or the other with no alternative on the horizon.
If I were a Labour strategist I would let the Tories win the next election and stew in their own Brexit flavour juice. Meanwhile Corby can shuffle off and the next incumbent can romp home in about 2027. Brexit being a guaranteed disaster - and irrelevant to the real world. However I expect Labour are too keen to win in 2022, will simply make a mess of things and be chucked out 2027 latest. Bad strategy for Labour and bad for the UK too, we end up repeating the same old mantras time and again.
I reckon we are in for 20 more years of miserable times whilst some sort of role for an overpaid over mature country evolves. We probably don't do revolutions of the 'heads on spikes' kind any more. More's the pity, such might cut the timescale back a little. But we really could afford to lose all political party incumbents Labour and Tory and Lib Dem and start again.
