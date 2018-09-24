Could Chequers really be dead?

I was pretty sure to start with that the 'Salzburg Surprise' was a manufactured confection to get the UK and EU populace to see that the concessions about to be agreed by both sides beyond respective red lines, were in fact pragmatic choices in the face of no deal disaster.
Yet, I wonder, perhaps that position was overly cynical and I have fallen at my own low hurdle.
Rule of Capitalists@Work NO.1 (Since 2006) - It is never conspiracy, instead everytime and always rank incompetence/idiocy is the cause - unless 100% proven to be conspiracy, which, by definition is excruciatingly rare (here's looking at you, Alistair Campbell) as it implies competence which in and of itself is highly unlikely in any given situation.
Exhibit 1 here is Prime Minster Theresa May, who has long form for incompetence and no record at all of competence. Aided and abetted by the senior civil service, who, from afar, certainly appear to have all the competence of a vat of sulphuric acid being appointed as guardian to a litter of puppies.
Which means, possibly, the meeting at Downing Street today with the cabinet is actually a real one, where they really are thinking 'WTF.'
As readers here know (see the excellent comments on the last post), there is no way to square the circle of the kind of soft brexit the remainers want with the square of the EU acquisition of Northern Ireland.
I think there is only one way of discovering if this is the case though, because if May has failed as badly as this then surely she will be resigning this week. Talk of an election is for the birds, a definite loss to Labour is not what the Tories will seek. A little bloodletting and someone more at ease with a Canada style deal is surely the only way.
However, incompetence is strong in the government, they may just cling on to May because they are too frit to act decisively. Of course there is the long-shot that this is indeed all negotiated posturing and Chequers will be the outcome.
1 comment:
This horror corpse that is Chequers has a few more frights left in it, I think.
Chequers is like The Thing.
Outwardly it looks like what we voted for. People think it’s what we voted for. No one can tell it isn’t really Brexit. It killed Brexit and transformed into into its cover.
But it isn’t Brexit. It’s “May’s Thing.”
First, it must trap a few more Remainers in the kennels.. Then it’s inside out arms must burst through the flimsy boards of the Brexiteers alternative plan recreation room. Then the half transformed Brexit betrayed corpse itself must reappear.
Shot. Stabbed. Burnt. It must still skitter onto the Tory Conference stage.
Emitting a hellish roar, as it attempts to change from BINO to BINO+. Just like the people changing in The Thing, it won’t quite manage in time.
And like in The Thing, even though the alien monster will soon be blown to pieces. The survivors cannot be sure it is really destroyed.
Cannot be sure that one of them isn’t a secretly a Remainer civil servant.
That looks like us. Sounds like us. Is identical in every respect.
Except it isn’t one of us.
It’s one of them.
Post a Comment