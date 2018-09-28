Musk Down!

Always interesting how often this can happen - Elon Musk is in big trouble in the US for his, allegedly drug-fuelled, tweets about Tesla - another mighty titan on Industry on his way down.
Musk is a genius in the true sense of the word, able to dream and realise things that most people cannot. However, he is also human and hubris affects everyone.
Now made of money and with a multi-million fan club, Musk is now like a tinpot dictator - listening only to acolytes and also rich and powerful enough to ignore everyone else.
Until he screws with the markets, by saying he was going to privatise Tesla and had funds lined up he massively moved the market - it is a fairly open and shut case. He is going to be in deep trouble and the US justice system is brutalist in its construction. Of course, liberal use of highly paid lawyers may save him, but even this might prove hard if the SEC just wants to make its point.
Tesla of course has been struggling, unable to make the cars quick enough to sell - which should really be a saving grace given they lose money on everyone they sell! The economies of scale seem to be more elusive and Musk is too involved to let it go. On his rocket adventures the science is beyond him so he has to leave he technical to experts - as such, the business burns his money but with a much better success rate.
Anyway, we will find out pretty soon how well Tesla does with out him!
6 comments:
He won't even be able to turn back to wave goodbye. Not in the corridor with that submarine sticking out of his arse.
Misleading shareholders ...
ooo-err missus: Jeff Skilling** (Enron) got 24 years and a $40m fine for that. He had good lawyers, too
Misleading shareholders ... hmmm - where's Fred Goodwin ..?
** only the third personal acquaintance of mine to be banged up, BTW.
WEEKEND COMPO - guess who was the second?
(no-one will have heard of the first)
You spoil us, Mr Drew. I'm down to 4 - Christopher Tappin or one of the Natwest Three. If I can only have one guess I'll go for Tappin.
Looks like your Mr. Skilling has paid his debt to society and has been released back into the community. (According to Wikipedia at least (Spit!)).
It wasn't Khodorkovsky by any chance?
Not sure if the circles you move in contain many oligarchs....
Phil Spector?
Post a Comment