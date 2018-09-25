Polly Toynbee's Fallen In Love Again

... and this time it's ... John McDonnell !
A highly entertaining compendium could be published of all her simpering articles in this vein over the decades. Gordon Brown would feature several times of course; though she lost interest in that one years ago and now merely refers to him wistfully - in the McDonnell piece - as 'hapless'.
These pieces are generally written after she's been flattered with a private lunch - you can easily tell. I remember with fondness the fawning piece she wrote about Patricia Hewitt when the latter was Secretary of State at the DTI and had assured Polly-Wolly there'd be no more nukes. "No new nuclear power plants!" gushed Toynbee. That was just before the 2005 election of course. The day after polling, Blair replaced her with Alan Johnson and told him to get right on with a new nuclear programme.
Polly, when will you ever learn? They are all playing you for a sucker!
ND
Postscript - blast from the past: here's what happened when Polly first fell out with Gordon ...
There’s a one-eyed yellow Scotsman of a dour and sullen hue
There’s a stench of pious bullshit all around
There’s a broken-heated woman dreams of socialism true
And the yellow Scot forever lets her down
He was known as Red McBroon, and he made the Party swoon
Though his cowardice had long begun to smell
But for all he was a wanker he was feted by the bankers
And Polly Toynbee smiled on him as well ...
Read on here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment