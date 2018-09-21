Surprised in Salzburg

In the 6 O'Clock news, the Beeb were going, hmmm, that didn't go very well, did it? By 10, they were pronouncing it a complete disaster, dead on arrival. Though some would perhaps attribute this to a malign, purely internal pressure-cooker effect amongst people taking a while to find their nerve to stick in the knife, well, personally I'd do them the credit of assuming they'd been doing more than just jerking themselves off in the the four-hours between, and that their step-up in pronouncement was a result of hearing from more participants, and careful editorial deliberation.
It's shaken the Grauniad just as much, but with a different outcome: an attempt to be calm and, by their own lights, sober, rational, and statesmanlike:
The danger for Europe’s leaders and those in London is that the break-up could become so much more severe than was desired by either the EU or the UK. Each must be careful not to misread the other’s intentions. Both sides must reflect on what sort of relationship they want and how they could achieve it. Let us hope that in the month ahead Downing Street and Brussels show the sort of wisdom required to ameliorate the error of Brexit without recourse to the bitter rancour that we had all thought the continent of Europe had left behind.Why so shocked? Well, there's many a pundit who has no practical conception of how negotiations actually work. (Robbins will spend all this morning telling May it's just posturing ahead of the next round of talks.) But presumably also, it wasn't just May's Cabinet who bought the line that the Chequers package had been cleared in advance by Merkel. Perhaps May thought so herself - everything seemed to point to that. Perhaps it was even true! - and that Merkel has been undercut, or didn't put enough effort in, or didn't read it properly.
So - Party Conference up soon, and May looking as testy as she ever does; although she was at her 'reliable Head Girl' best last night for the cameras, under severe provocation. Against all precedent, might she even get so pissed off (even irrationally so), she finds a bit of backbone? One can but hope.
The answer to the question posed at the end is 'no'.
