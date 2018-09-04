Tatooine Times. Last Defy edition

The Tatooine Times
Bill Quango talks with Jedi Master and spin doctor Master Yoda
|Hoth : Global warming. Tauntaun numbers falling
"Master Yoda. What is the meaning of your words,
'Do or not do, there is no try ?'"
"Do or do not" is a state of mind. Approach to any challenge, it is. If into a fight you go, with only mindset of TRYING to win, succeed, you never will.
But win you could, if you fight believing you will win."
"I see. and ..and will Theresa May ever believe she can win, Master Yoda?"
|Mos Eisley Cantina Stabbing: Moff K'han blames
severed arm on Imperial Trooper cutbacks
"In 900 years, and more, of the Jedi, not such fear, seen, have I.
Cold.
Empty.
Afraid to face the Dark Side.
Beaten, hmm ? Defeated, hm-mm ? Without battle yet entered. Here resolve is unwilled. Her will, is unresolved."
"So, you don't think she really ever did any more than a mild try?"
" No. Head Dick, is she."
"Thank you, Master Yoda."
Video of Yoda and Theresa May at the Dagobah system.
4 comments:
As an aside, it seems that Disney have tried very hard to destroy the Star Wars franchise and they've apparently succeeded. It's been turned into PC World but it's not what the fans want to watch.
So, there are some similarities with the Conservative party, with no evidence that the Empire is about to strike back. Unless Boris is their Death Star at the conference.
She uses the Farce to great effect.
If they don’t kick her out at the conference they are dead.
Never was Sun Tzu more appropriate
The best victory is when the opponent surrenders of its own accord before there are any actual hostilities
Post a Comment