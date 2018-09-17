The Diary of Boris Wimp

Boris Johnson, Lord of House Starkers, continues his now back-bench revolt.
Undermining the cowardly, craven, psychologically Stockholm Syndromed and thoroughly emasculated Theonsa GreyJoyless while pretending he is supporting her.
Meanwhile 'Govey' LittleFinger continues his similar, incessant, granting and withdrawing of support to all sides, in his attempts to seize the Iron Throne for himself.
The Tory 'Red Wedding Conference' is just weeks away and..
What? C@W readers have no idea who or what is Game Of Thrones. Most popular television series in the world? Multi million selling 10 novel series ?
Please yourselves
Here's some early 80's ELO encouraging Boris to get on with it!
I look forward to boris returning to journalism / punditry.
He is good at that.
As a politician, on a good day he was nearly average.
Yes.
But someone has to get rid of her. And not let her be replaced by another insipid, charisma free, nervous middle manager.
Boris will do for me. In the same way I was extremely happy for Cameron to lead the Tories. Because I believed he was the most likely to end the socialist terror.
As it happened, he didn't. But he did get rid of Brown. And Miliband. And didn't make the dreadful crash worse than it already was.
Which was good enough.
