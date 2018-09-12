Tinfoil Times

Around these parts we do not tend to encourage tinfoil-hat conspiracy theories, but I'm putting down a marker here for future reference.
Having been in Paris myself on Sunday I couldn't fail to notice that a fairly prominent mass stabbing took place there - with two British tourists hurt - apparently perpetrated by an Afghan nutter run amok. It promptly featured in UK news outlets, as you'd expect.
Then, radio silence on the Beeb and in the Grauniad. No updates on Tues or this morning, notwithstanding the clear British interest, and even though more details became available elsewhere.
What price a *liberal meejah* resolution, post-Swedish-election, to minimise such stories?
ND
6 comments:
Why report a stabbing in a foreign city when hundreds of incidents in London and Birmingham barely get a mention?
Swiss Bob, there are not hundreds of multiple stabbings in London and Birmingham on a daily basis. This is just bollocks, sorry.
A stabbing in London generally makes a small news story in London. If an non-gang member is attacked then it gets bumped higher up the list.
I am with Nick, it is odd this is being played down given the UK angle. However, I think the papers know they are selling more copies with pictures of the delectable Carrie Symons on the front covers.
As CU - no tinfoil req.
and would add this reminds me of that time I did a bit of philosophy at college.
Recommend Causing Death and Saving Lives by Jonathan Glover.
He called it the distance effect - to a UK person on the clapham omnibus
1 stabbing in the UK = 10 in France = 100 in Israel = 1000 in China
(not literally but you get the idea)
The French police said they didn't think it was terror-related, and we can trust the French police, surely? And if the BBC and Guardian don't cover it, it's surely not important?
Just another case of Sudden Jihad Syndrome I imagine, where a previously apolitical violent petty criminal with multiple convictions and a drug habit suddenly sees the light of Allah and realises his obligation to kill as many kuffr as possible.
This story in the Paper Of Record is only one day old, but isn't on the main news page.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6154397/Paris-stabbing-suspect-homeless-crack-addict-illegal-migrant-Afghanistan.html
Alas if you look into these things, you may be infected by tinfoil yourself. Just look at the differing amounts of BBC/media coverage given to the murders of a 21 year old black guy who was stabbed to death in wrong place wrong time chance meeting woth a gang of racist ethugs, and the abduction, torture and dreadful murder (by burning alive) of a 15 year old white child by a gang specifically hunting for a "white boy" to "take his eyes out and kill him".
Everyone's heard of Stephen Lawrence, no one's heard of Kriss Donald.
I forgot to add, at the time of the 2001 Bradford riots Blunkett (I think) got councils to set up "social cohesion panels" to "reduce tensions" - local newspaper editors were asked to attend regularky.
I imagine there's still something similar in place today.
You don't have to go to Paris to find a distinct lack of interest in some stories.
Lest week a woman "dressed in Muslim clothing" shouting "Kill, kill, kill" was arrested in Barnsley after stabbing a guy in a seemingly random attack before being disarmed. She's been named as Ayaan Ali from Isleworth.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/barnsley-stabbing-woman-shouted-kill-kill-kill-while-brandishing-footlong-kitchen-knife-in-busy-town-a3930831.html
I'll stop now.
Post a Comment