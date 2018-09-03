|Just one of those things ...
So what is it with farmers? They've had a drought this summer and the testimony of the cameras is there for all to see. But what about insurance? Like forward contracts and other financial products, insurance was pretty much invented for farmers. I am no stranger to weather insurance and weather-related derivatives (energy industry, me: we use 'em all the time) and they really aren't difficult to arrange. All this whingeing about how farmers have already used up the winter fodder and now need to buy in more - that's what insurance is for, all day long.
Hard-hearted? No, just hard-headed, as far as I am concerned. So - can someone tell us what's wrong with this robust retort to our country cousins?
ND
4 comments:
Who says they weren't insured?
Where have you been for the last 6 decades. They always complain.
In the silly season the BBC decided to share the woes of the Ozzie farmers - as if we cared.
If you want the lowdown on 21st Century farming, read the some of the VAT tax cases for farmers that have come along this year. An average run of the mill farmers seeking a £7m VAT refund for renting land in the far north east of Scotland and doing nothing with it - generating subsidies. If I find the cae, I'll post a link.
Growing things is so last century.
There's lots of insurance cover available for the commodities end of the agribusiness market but talking to a friend who is a grain and grape grower it's pricey and inflexible at the small business end and a cashflow drain, "not worth it".
Farmers near me saying the price of potatoes going in, seed crops, are twenty times the price in 2017.
Been saying it since the first four weeks of the hot weather.
Food prices will rise in the spring.
and
Good to see Swiss Bob slumming it here.
He is author of the Going Postal blog.
Post a Comment