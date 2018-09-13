Will May and Barnier really dance?

Poor Prime Minister May, forever trapped by Brexit. She never wanted to do anything other than a very small, Brexit In Name Only deal. Yet the suave Monsieur Barnier could see through only his francophone goggles, a way to smash the UK.
So, after nearly 2 years of negotiation we have actually done precisely nothing towards Brexit. A deal is on the table that will be rejected and there are not enough back-up options to fallback too The rock is rolled up the hill, only for it to come tumbling down again.
No side is covered in glory, the Remainers acting like a fifth column in the UK help egg on the EU to do their worst deal with the UK in the hope of forcing a second referendum. The Leavers in the Conservative party have hung around, unsure of their own position and too lazy to come up with a workable alternative to the BINO proposed by May. The EU themselves have sat in their smug utopia casually shrugging at what is actually an existential crisis for the Union.
But I can't see Chequers, as much as it is in reality a better deal for the UK than the EU would like to do, really working. The EU will insist it is watered down and that will mean it won't keep May in power if the Leaver Conservatives can manage to topple her.
Where this would leave the UK is in a bad place, the basics of an exit deal need to be completed to prevent economic and social dislocation next year. Perhaps Barnier will see sense, but I think this is hard as the current UK offer is not great from the other side of the channel - it is exactly the pick and mix they have said they want to avoid and so whilst is still BINO will create an itch for the EU.
After months of hiatus, Brexit is going to be sorted in the next two months at last - in terms of whether the UK falls into political chaos or a BINO deal is done. I reckon it is still 50-50 at best for May.
10 comments:
I really don't understand all this "negotiating" guff
Do the pols not understand the people can see through it & that any person/party complicit in the charade has zero credibility ?
Brexit has been sabotaged.
A Remainer will say "Ah. There you go. Your impossible Brexit and now you blame everyone else but yourself."
To which "You pledged to honour the result when you made your mark on the EU Referendum ballot paper. You've done nothing but collude with the EU ever since."
Alas, here we are and I told you so from the day that Mrs May came to office. A stitch up.
Boris.
He *could* win an election and defeat Labour. May never will.
So does pulling the plug on the Tory party now really make a difference ?
It's a crisis for Eurocrat's pensions.
That's what drives it all
I can't see anything being settled in the foreseeable future.
The previous attempt to escape from Europe, which was begun by Henry VIII, took until 1688 to complete.
Don Cox
This is the kind of stuff that [should] give you City types sleepless nights.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/merger-review-and-anti-competitive-activity-if-theres-no-brexit-deal/merger-review-and-anti-competitive-activity-if-theres-no-brexit-deal
Unless you are a hedge fund.
Lots of money being made on the side here.
Anon - whwy would that give us sleepless night? In the event of no deal then not much changes except the jurisdiction of the Euro regulators...I would counter, no deal is super for most of the city - except the very large international banks and insurers for whom in the short term there is minor inconvenience.
The reason the City is behind the EU is for the most remainiac of reasons - the EU protects large firms by creating extra regulatory barriers.
Given the real future of finance is in technology and fintech, not being in the Eu will give the UK a competitive edge - says everyone not in the pay of the large US banks.
@CU
I see where you are coming from and agree that the burden of extra regulatory barriers help large firms - not just those in Finance. But how do you explain the German exporting phenomenon where the Mittelstand have been quite adept at living within the EU and getting established in China - one of the markets held up as an opportunity for Brexited UK
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-economy-trade/china-remains-germanys-biggest-trading-partner-in-2017-idUSKCN1G5213
It's beginning to sound like excuse after excuse for UK plc being piss poor at almost everything apart from shifting numbers over a page a.k.a. Banking. Where is the build, grow or make that we once had?
If the EU accept the chequers offer without changing it much at all then there will - just - be a majority in favour.
But these guys exist to negotiate and so they will and May is weak and so will give way and so there will be no deal.
At which point a measured degree of chaos ensues and the real deal is made.
The prize goes to those who hold their nerve.
The point when the penny drops is when the UK Army / Navy starts training for border duties (or maybe they have already).
Anon - that is a wider question. Mainly driven by the piss poor record of investing in innovation and R&D, over reliance on cheap labour rather than machine led efficiency (which we invented for goodness sake!) and the march of London over the rest of the economy whereas Germany, USA have multiple centres with different skill sets.
Brexit, whilst not helping with innovation or London, has ALREADY helped with the labour arbitrage. As labour prices rise, so will corporate investment as it at lasts becomes necessary as wages rise.
It is almost as though there was a carve up in the early EU.
This region will do engineering, that region will do agriculture and that region will do banking...
Post a Comment