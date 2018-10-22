Another week of Brexit...

When, oh when will this end?
Every week the same old story. May says its makes or break, she tries to get a concession out of the EU. They don't play ball, she dreams up a concession with Olly Robbins - her own side get angry but not angry enough to do anything. Then nothing is agreed anyway and the whole story repeats the next week.
In a corporate situation May would have been replaced a while ago now. The long knives would have been out and a nice pay-off obtained with a new leader in to either change direction or just actually do something whatever that was.
But no, we are loathe the repeat the same story week after week. With EU meetings cancelled and can-kicking at the EU standard world-class levels. Worse, the alternative leaders have not thought of a plan which will work yet and neither has the opposition - hence May continues her peripatetic journey of nothingness. Then May has the audacity to say the deal, which no one will sign is 95% complete...it is beyond a joke!
Anyway, maybe just maybe something will break this cycle. I can't see who at the moment given everyone is both entrenched in their own positions and incapable of strategic or even tactical change. Will anything turn up?
7 comments:
Parliamentary democracy failed and we got a referendum
Leave won
We will not be splitting up the UK unless we are successfully invaded
Or the scots / welsh / cornish / NI vote to leave
So no deal ?
But...
OTOH as noted in Private Eye, NI is already distinct from the RUK on same sex marriage / abortion / libel laws / etc.
so a deal _can_ be done.
What the argument has moved on to is whether the border is on the NI border or the Irish sea.
Can someone remind me how many Friday 13th sequels there were ?
To be honest no-deal then various small fixes for things like planes, etc looks cleanest. Mrs May can say that she kept trying. Neither side has to actively do something sensible, instead they can respond to specific problems (politically to act is different than to react).
Hopefully Mrs May resigns at that point - as did Cameron who did not think he could lead the country along one route having advocated another.
The civil servants designing the current trap will keep their jobs (or move to other sinecures) regardless. For the politicians involved before the next GE the scale of the sell out will become obvious and they will pay the price. Tis truly foolish of Mrs May to think that her, her party, or her countries goals are the same as those of the advisors she seems to rely on.
NI will never be fixed. The leavers (in my opinion) are right that away from border monitoring fixes any issues and there is no need for a power sharing agreement with the EU (what the EU is asking for). NI is the remainer justification for binding the UK to EU and as such remainer can not accept any other solution to the border "problem".
Let's hope something or someone turns up soon.........it's all very depressing and tedious in the extreme. We need someone (dare I say Trump-like) who will cut through the c***. Teresa May is at heart one of those bureaucratic types we are desperate to escape from which is why we voted for Brexit in the first place. She would probably do very well in Brussels as a eurocrat but doesn't seem to be the right person to get us out. We've given her enough time to get her act together and I was prepared to give her the benefit of the doubt......seems I was wrong there.
It's quite simple. We have a PM who is incapable of showing leadership and a party of government that doesn't seem to contain anyone who actually wants to lead.
I think Dancing Terry has dreams of just being a Gauleiter in the Franco-German Reich. Everyone has an easy life and all can say they were just following orders.
The Norway option seems more appealing...
I only say because:
- No-one of the Leave side wants to lead
- The EU never held us back on trade. Germany sells more to India than us. Holland sells more to Canada than us, it's not the EU holding us back
- I am alarmed at the globalist noises from leading Leavers over immigration. It is clear that many on that side want to continue open borders from another direction.
So. Brexit has failed and May has succeeded as I said she would. I'm talking damage limitation now. Going back in is no longer an option as we'd get the EU Project on steroids.
I wish that Nigel Farage chappy had never turned up. We were better off in-and-against as we were. As soon as the referendum was called the power of the EU stepped up a gear.
The only way was to have voted out but I recant. We should not have had a referendum in the first place.
I feel incredible guilt towards my children and I feel as dirty as a Morlock among the youthful and innocent Eloi in their fresh blue and yellow silks.
John Redwood has some interesting things to say on it today. It appears no deal is the only deal in town.
Post a Comment