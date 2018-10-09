Judge Kavanaugh vs Taylor Swift

Many C@W readers will have ample perspectives of their own on the politics of the USA, so feel free (as you always do) to pile in. But here's my idiosyncratic observation on the imminent mid-term elections.
The main show seems to have been the Kavanaugh confirmation - which I assumed probably wouldn't happen. Why? Because the great bargain that Trump has struck with the truly conservative Right in America is to nominate congenial appointees onto the Supreme Court (which has an effect lasting many years) in return for their votes. The conservatives delivered for him; and with two nominees they greatly favour, Trump has played his part in return. Gorsuch was already home and dry, last year. In the run-up to the midterm elections, it seemed to me any anti-Trump sentiment whatever in the Senate (and there's plenty) would translate into a thwarting of Kavanaugh, to weaken conservative enthusiam for voting.
Well, what did I know. Kavanaugh is confirmed by a hairsbreadth; the conservatives are delighted (at the bottom-line outcome, at least) and presumably will show their gratitude both now and in 2 years time. They really have got something they wanted - badly wanted. Maybe Senators feared a mighty backlash if they acted otherwise.
Somehow, as these techtonic plates grind, Taylor Swift's, errr, intervention - though doubtless welcome to the Democrats - looks somewhat less than a knockout blow. Am I wrong about that also?
(Looking at Clarence Thomas' obvious delight, having been there himself with Anita Hill, while next to him Ruth Bader Ginsburg slumped in her seat, I wonder if there may be more Trump SC nominations to come)
I think (or maybe I hope) the Dems overplayed their hand - having found an accuser, they held her back until the last minute, fed her some nonsense to spout about fear of flying while a team of Clinton lawyers coached her - then her dynamite evidence was designed to be irrefutable - she was assaulted somewhere she couldn't remember, on a date she couldn't remember, she got home by some means she couodn't remember - all she could remember was that IT WAS KAVANAUGH!
She couldn't find any friends to testify either that the assault occurred or that she told them it had, until she apparently told her therapist in 2012 (but the therapist's notes were never submitted in evidence). Her husband and his family came out in support (as a chap should do) but the people whp knew her best, her family, have kept exceedingly quiet.
No one would ever be convicted in a court on such flimsy 'evidence'. Not only would it would have been a travesty had he not been confirmed, if the GOP senators had caved, it would have been an invitation for every nominee to be confronted with unverifiable (by design?) accusations.
I presume the win-win theory for the Dems was that either they stymied Kav and depressed GOP morale, or they fired up the female vote against The Evil Patriarchy - forgetting that a lot of women have husbands and sons.
As it is, it seems to be the Republican base that's been fired up the most for the mid-term elections. Worst decision since that lady lawyer decided to pack the OJ jury with black women on the grounds that they'd be in sisterly solidarity with the beautiful blonde victim.
Here's an alternative angle.
Consent. In particular informed explicit consent.
So lets look at it.
1. Can 5 vote to screw 1? Doesn't the 1 person get a right to decide what's in their interest, and the right to say no without fear of retaliation?
2. What about information? If you withhold information, but consent and end up damaged, is that consent?
3. Explicit consent. Can you presume consent?
4. Consent means the right to say no, and the right to say yes.
I hope everyone agrees.
Now read it again. Have I mentioned sex, or was I talking about the individual versus the state?
1. For the many not the few is the rapist's argument. They decide what's good, and the victim doesn't come into it.
2. HIV+, and withhold the information so someone consents, is just like saying vote for me and withhold the true debt numbers because you need the cash.
3. Presumed consent? Really, in this day and age. Won't work in front of the jury.
4. Can I say no? If you do we will use violence, steal your goods and get what we want anyway. Your only option is that you leave town. Do you think that's a valid defense for rape? ie. She was told, didn't leave so we presumed she consented.
So the left's problem is when people pick on that consent is for more than sex, it should be at the heart of the relationship of people with the state.
How can they argue otherwise when it comes across as being a predator, sexual or otherwise.
The right should jump on the MeToo campaign and demand that it applies citizen with the state. Add it as a human right.
I caught the 'trial' by accident. It was on the radio. And it was utterly compelling. Reminded me of everyone glued to the TV over the OJ trial.
{Kato Kaelin, remember him? No? Well..the lawyer mentioned above, Marcia Clark, had him declared a hostile witness. Even though he was her own witness for the prosecution The OJ trial is a great analogy for what occurred with Brett. Good spot Anon. }
As usual, what i heard and what i thought was not what the media heard and thought.
I thought Kavanaugh came across well with his 'I like beer.' I thought it was convincing. And honest sounding. And probably resonated with me as a man. The 5 live live team were flabbergasted anyone might believe a word of what he said.
At the same time I thought, even as she was telling it, that her story had more holes than a shower head.
So like the OJ, black / white, I think this was definitely a male / female.
But the relentless, over the top, vilifying of the Judge, I'm fairly sure, will have turned a good many women away from the democrats for the moment.
They have turned a great opportunity to hurt Trump, into just a good one in the midterms.
