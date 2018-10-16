REMAIN, YOU RACIST!

All week on my way to work there have been people from the People's Vote on the bridges into London handing out their leaflets. In the main, they are not too bad. Some dreadful T-Shirts and the same earnest faces of the deluded Corbynistas, Happily, 99.9% of people walk straight past hoping they will go away.
However, today I noticed a change, clearly some of them are getting angry at lack of engagement they are receiving from the passing public - all of whom of course to them must be passionate remainers. It is not enough to hand out leaflets, they need some affirmation. So today up goes the volume, they are stopping people more aggressively and becoming more shouty.
Of course, with people on their way to work and busy with their real lives, this has zero effect apart from to make the odd leaver get shoulder-shruggy at the intrusion.
On reflection is demonstrates many of the difficulties with modern politics which are evident:
1) there is money to be thrown at causes, like People's Vote, without any real scrutiny of who they are or where it comes from. This would apply equally to the referendum in the first place - political campaigning regulation is yet to catch up with the single issue , identity politics of our age.
2) So many activists live in a bubble away from reality - 99% of people don't really care about Brexit and rightly so, it wont make any real difference to their day to day drudgery.
3) The bubble the activists live in is entirely filled with people of their own views, confronted with reality they can become angry and hostile, as I saw today.
4) Politics in the UK (and across Europe is badly serving the people). In this country there are 2 main views through which prism people view politics currently - Leave or Remain. Neither of the main parties can decide what side they are on or what it would mean - so they fudge, fudge and fudge some more. There is no outlet of expression for the main political decision of the day and so everyone feels unrepresented by their politics, Leavers and Remainers. That is a very poor state of affairs for civil society.
3 comments:
"Politics in the UK (and across Europe) is badly serving the people": it sure is, pahdner. It's evidently encouraging the use of the American placement of adverbs.
Dearime, I spend a lot of time in the US. My already sub-standard grammar is suffering as a consequence!
We all need to work less or work differently.
Over the last 70 years or so we seem to have become less involved with the community around us.
My grandfather owned a small chain of bakeries in the east end from the 30s-mid 60s.
They (acc to my dad) were v.v. involved in the local life - in the conservatives, masons and british bakers association and local golf club.
My dad worked for allied lyons 65-80ish and was somewhat involved - in the pta of my sisters school and occasionally helped out with scouts, also played snooker at hte golf club.
I sing in choirs when I can.
Mixing with other different people tends to burst bubbles and stops them forming in the first place.
I fear that long term 'progress' is pushing us in a societally malign direction.
