Friday, 5 October 2018

Where in the world is BQ today ?

Following on from CU’s jet setting lifestyle.
Where exactly is BQ 'living the dream' today?

 http://farm1.static.flickr.com/662/21364832595_ebe45388ae.jpg
Posted by
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Raedwald said...

I would guess Newhaven, but there are no street-drinkers passed out on the benches ..

6:46 am

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)