2019 - What a Year

1969 saw the first man on the moon. 1979 was quite a year. 1989 was epic. The -nines weren't so interesting for a couple of decades: but 2019 is likely to stake a claim on the memory-banks.
There are plenty of indications that the Chinese are in line for an economic pause of some kind - which won't pass unnoticed in the rest of the world. There is no shortage of situations around the globe that are perilously poised. Many a nation now has a leadership that is new, untried, and willing to countenance significant disruption to the status quo. The unpredictability of President T is without doubt a force-multiplier (perhaps that should be farce-). Wars, and rumours of wars, as the Good Book says.
And then we come to our own little challenges. Better enjoy next month's holiday season, I'd say - before adopting the Brace position ...
I'd say President T is quite predictable. He's doing what he said he would. The reactions of the liberal-left is off the scale, however.
