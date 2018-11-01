Thursday, 1 November 2018

2019 - What a Year

1969 saw the first man on the moon.  1979 was quite a year.  1989 was epic.  The -nines weren't so interesting for a couple of decades: but 2019 is likely to stake a claim on the memory-banks.

 There are plenty of indications that the Chinese are in line for an economic pause of some kind - which won't pass unnoticed in the rest of the world.  There is no shortage of situations around the globe that are perilously poised.  Many a nation now has a leadership that is new, untried, and willing to countenance significant disruption to the status quo.  The unpredictability of President T is without doubt a force-multiplier (perhaps that should be farce-).  Wars, and rumours of wars, as the Good Book says.

And then we come to our own little challenges.  Better enjoy next month's holiday season, I'd say - before adopting the Brace position ...

Unknown said...

I'd say President T is quite predictable. He's doing what he said he would. The reactions of the liberal-left is off the scale, however.

Can't you see, I'm cwy-ying !

7:06 pm

