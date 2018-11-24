|The Noes to the Left - and to the Right, and the Centre
In particular, as stated here before I don't see it necessarily results in a GE. It could force May out, of course, but it's a truly anarchistic Tory MP who wants a GE. Far more likely is that everyone leaves the chamber chorusing Back to the Negotiating Table!
And who knows what they'll find there? An angry Spaniard? No Irishman at all, his having been bound and gagged by Merkel and placed in a darkened room? An entirely empty room with a rude hand-written message on a post-it note and no coffee? Or the proper negotiating forum that Cameron strove to convene in 2015, and failed so utterly and ignominiously to achieve?
I certainly don't know.
I do know it is the latter that Brexiteers of all stripes, most specifically including John McDonnell, are pinning their hopes on. So let's look at Labour's official position, as maintained by Corbyn & McDonnell (not Starmer) throughout. They want two things. They want them very badly, and one makes no sense to them without the other.
They want Power; and, since what they mean to do with that power would be endlessly challenged under EU law, they want out of the EU and the ECJ. This very week, McDonnell has summarised their position as being: they want to stay permanently in "a" customs union, and (he means 'but') no ECJ jurisdiction. Hah! Has anyone bothered to explain to him that not a single word issuing from Brussels over the past two and a half years gives an iota of comfort that such a deal could be achieved?
They'd take Power, of course, as a down-payment on their dual desiderata. No GE in prospect? That's why McDonnell is talking up the 'constitutional' argument that if May's deal falls in Parliament, the next step must be 'give the other lot a go'.
Which is where we come back to the size of the prospective Parliamentary no-vote. If it's overwhelming (e.g. with most Tories agin it or abstaining), it is May that has to go, not the Tory government.
So, right now, pending a Spanish veto or a Merkel no-show tomorrow, I reckon a reasonable scenario is this:
- everyone 'signs the deal' tomorrow (for whatever that's worth)
- Parliament rejects the deal next month
- May resigns
- Labour tables a vote of No Confidence which is defeated
- Happy Xmas Mrs Merkel, because it's Back to the Negotiating Table!
There's a lot more brinkmanship to come. Stockpile food and meds in Jan and Feb, I'd say.
ND
4 comments:
Why stockpile? There will be no shortages in Estoril so you can sit it out in peace and quiet.
The “people’s vote” is on brought up every hour on the bbc,
By their key political commentators Cliff Hedge. Alphard Boerder. The Irish Jack Strop. And Ash Out without Adele.
It’s relentless
Without the support of the state broadcaster the 2nd referendum would be just a comfort blanket fantasy of Adonis.
As it is, despite it being the worst possible option that would solve very little for either side, it’s been allowed to be presented as if it were a possible thing.
And that could be something the Maybot latches onto. As it’s that or quit.
And she won’t quit. But will always choose a terrible option.
May has just conceded to Spain over Gibraltar.
What next? Free movement in perpetuity? Extension of Article 50? Second referendum with loaded questions?
The BBC must be wetting their pants with excitement.
The more I learn about the deal the more ambiguous it seems. I can imagine a lot of MPs being convinced that good lawyers can get what they want out of it and so will play it safe and vote yes.
To me it seems like can kicking rather than selling out. Even the Gibraltar thing today is really just an agreement to argue about it later.
