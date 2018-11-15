Bizarre Development from the ECJ

Here's a piece of news that draws several classic C@W strands together.
As if intentionally trying to illustrate the sovereignty issue, today the ECJ has ruled that the UK's electricity market Capacity Mechanism is illegal State Aid!
That's, the UK's much praised - and emulated - Capacity Mechanism for keeping our lights on in winter.
No, I don't think the electric cooker will go cold under the Xmas turkey, but - what a bunch of plonkers! If anyone in the Brexit camp actually understands this admittedly recondite issue, and can spare the time from polishing their stilettos, there would be a modest amount of political capital to be made from this.
ND
Remoaners like being in the dark.
The timing is immaculate. Time to go and really go then as a country we can just get on with our own life.
So... What exactly are they gonna do if we continue and make some payments anyway? We just spin out any legals for years then tell them to stuff it :)
